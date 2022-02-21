Broncos win District Wrestling

Eli Abercrombie, one of six Blackfoot wrestlers to claim district titles in wrestling (shown here after winning the Madison Invitational).

 COURTESY PHOTO

BLACKFOOT – The state wrestling championships will kick off this week on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.

Most of the Bingham County wrestlers have competed in and qualified for their specific brackets through the qualifying district tournaments last week.

Following will be the District Six results and the top two wrestlers in each of the weight classes will qualify to the state championships. In addition, there will be some wild card entries to fill out the 16-wrestler brackets based upon seeded wrestlers who did not qualify. As those wrestlers become available, they will be added to the field. The first of the district tournaments to post results was the 4A, District Six tournament that included both Blackfoot and Shelley.

Blackfoot was the team winner, while Shelley finished third. Team scores follow:

Team Scores from the District 6, 4A Wrestling Tournament

1 Blackfoot 410.0

2 Bonneville 317.0

3 Shelley 214.0

4 Skyline 178.0

5 Hillcrest 59.0

Individual placings by weight class:

98 pounds: Saxton Scott, Bonneville

Wyatt Blanchard, Bonneville

Carter Abercrombie, Blackfoot

Kallan Anderson, Shelley

106 pounds Mack Mauger, Blackfoot

Spencer Jolley, Bonneville

113 pounds Clark Peterson, Shelley

Carter Balmforth, Shelley

Ryan Nuno, Bonneville

Maddox Hone, Blackfoot

120 pounds Ryker Vail, Bonneville

Avian Martinez, Blackfoot

Dillon Knighten, Skyline

Isaac Martinez, Blackfoot

126 pounds Carter Lindsay, Blackfoot

Tanner Ellis, Blackfoot

Connor Hagen, Bonneville

Kevin Carrillo, Skyline

132 pounds Eli Abercrombie, Blackfoot

Anthony Williams, Bonneville

Crew Searls, Skyline

Isaac Hackman, Shelley

138 pounds Luke Moore, Blackfoot

Kyle Davis, Shelley

Marcus Landon, Skyline

Ayden Matthews, Shelley

145 pounds Tucker Banks, Bonneville

Taye Trautner, Blackfoot

Cole Inskeep, Blackfoot

Adrian Stugeon, Bonneville

152 pounds Austin Ramirez, Blackfoot

Kylan Guerra, Blackfoot

Kolby Gould, Bonneville

Elias Gneiting, Shelley

160 pounds Xander Zollinger, Skyline

Ben Hill, Shelley

Carter Inskeep, Blackfoot

Carson Hyde, Skyline

170 pounds Tradyn Henderson, Blackfoot

Seth Jacobson, Shelley

Britton Sorenson, Bonneville

Hunter Reeves, Hillcrest

182 pounds Justin Jeppsen, Bonneville

Michael Edwards, Blackfoot

Johny Baczuk, Skyline

Jacob Meek, Shelley

195 pounds Preston Colvin, Skyline

Orrin Hill, Shelley

Nate Nakashima, Bonneville

Hardin King, Hillcrest

220 pounds Anthony Hackman, Shelley

Alex Nawrocki, Blackfoot

Tyson Slagowski, Blackfoot

Hagen Foster, Bonneville

285 pounds Kaiden Hansen, Bonneville

Isaiah Lewis, Blackfoot

Ruger Boekholder, Blackfoot

Dillon Lacko, Bonneville

Recommended for you