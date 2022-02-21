BLACKFOOT – The state wrestling championships will kick off this week on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.
Most of the Bingham County wrestlers have competed in and qualified for their specific brackets through the qualifying district tournaments last week.
Following will be the District Six results and the top two wrestlers in each of the weight classes will qualify to the state championships. In addition, there will be some wild card entries to fill out the 16-wrestler brackets based upon seeded wrestlers who did not qualify. As those wrestlers become available, they will be added to the field. The first of the district tournaments to post results was the 4A, District Six tournament that included both Blackfoot and Shelley.
Blackfoot was the team winner, while Shelley finished third. Team scores follow:
Team Scores from the District 6, 4A Wrestling Tournament
1 Blackfoot 410.0
2 Bonneville 317.0
3 Shelley 214.0
4 Skyline 178.0
5 Hillcrest 59.0
Individual placings by weight class:
98 pounds: Saxton Scott, Bonneville
Wyatt Blanchard, Bonneville
Carter Abercrombie, Blackfoot
Kallan Anderson, Shelley
106 pounds Mack Mauger, Blackfoot
Spencer Jolley, Bonneville
113 pounds Clark Peterson, Shelley
Carter Balmforth, Shelley
Ryan Nuno, Bonneville
Maddox Hone, Blackfoot
120 pounds Ryker Vail, Bonneville
Avian Martinez, Blackfoot
Dillon Knighten, Skyline
Isaac Martinez, Blackfoot
126 pounds Carter Lindsay, Blackfoot
Tanner Ellis, Blackfoot
Connor Hagen, Bonneville
Kevin Carrillo, Skyline
132 pounds Eli Abercrombie, Blackfoot
Anthony Williams, Bonneville
Crew Searls, Skyline
Isaac Hackman, Shelley
138 pounds Luke Moore, Blackfoot
Kyle Davis, Shelley
Marcus Landon, Skyline
Ayden Matthews, Shelley
145 pounds Tucker Banks, Bonneville
Taye Trautner, Blackfoot
Cole Inskeep, Blackfoot
Adrian Stugeon, Bonneville
152 pounds Austin Ramirez, Blackfoot
Kylan Guerra, Blackfoot
Kolby Gould, Bonneville
Elias Gneiting, Shelley
160 pounds Xander Zollinger, Skyline
Ben Hill, Shelley
Carter Inskeep, Blackfoot
Carson Hyde, Skyline
170 pounds Tradyn Henderson, Blackfoot
Seth Jacobson, Shelley
Britton Sorenson, Bonneville
Hunter Reeves, Hillcrest
182 pounds Justin Jeppsen, Bonneville
Michael Edwards, Blackfoot
Johny Baczuk, Skyline
Jacob Meek, Shelley
195 pounds Preston Colvin, Skyline
Orrin Hill, Shelley
Nate Nakashima, Bonneville
Hardin King, Hillcrest
220 pounds Anthony Hackman, Shelley
Alex Nawrocki, Blackfoot
Tyson Slagowski, Blackfoot
Hagen Foster, Bonneville
285 pounds Kaiden Hansen, Bonneville
Isaiah Lewis, Blackfoot
Ruger Boekholder, Blackfoot
Dillon Lacko, Bonneville