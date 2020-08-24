THOMAS – The Lady Panthers of Snake River hosted a three-team volleyball jamboree on Friday to give the season a jump start and played the role of magnanimous host perfectly.
Blackfoot won the jamboree with a 2-0 record, while Firth finished at 1-1 and Snake River was 0-2 among the three Bingham County teams.
Leading off the day, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos, under new head coach Kiarra Johnson, proved to be just a bit much for the 2A Firth Lady Cougars who were playing without a couple of key players, winning the match by a final of 25-22 over the 2A defending state champion Lady Cougars.
In the second match, the Firth Lady Cougars came back strong, leading from the start over the Snake River Lady Panthers and the end result was a 25-18 win for Firth.
Firth showed flashes of what will be for the defending champs as they played more like the team they have been reported to be and kept the Lady Panthers at bay from the initial serve to the end of the match.
In the third match, Blackfoot showed that the Broncos are relatively young, have talent and are already improved over the team that took to the court a year ago. The Lady Broncos appeared to be more fundamentally sound than they did a year ago. The final score of the match was 25-11 in favor of Blackfoot.
All three teams will begin the regular season this week, with Snake River opening on the road against Kimberly on Wednesday, Firth opening on the road on Thursday against Sugar-Salem, and the Lady Broncos opening on Friday when they travel to the South Fremont tournament on Friday and Saturday.