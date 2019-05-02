BLACKFOOT – Just one day after handing the Skyline Grizzlies a 9-4 defeat, the Blackfoot Lady Broncos set about doing it again at home against Skyline as they celebrated Senior Night and tried to seal the deal on a regular season conference championship and capture the valued home field advantage and top seed in the conference.
The Broncos would send out Maggie Hepworth to the pitchers’ circle in hopes of doing just that and she performed like the champion she and the rest of her team are, as they sent the Grizzlies into hibernation with a 17-6, five-inning win to wrap up both the home field advantage and the top seed.
The Blackfoot Broncos softball team are the High Country Conference regular season champions.
With high winds blowing the ball around the infield and outfield on Thursday, the Broncos battled through a couple of early miscues and allowed a single run to score in the top of the first inning, but when the Lady Broncos got to the plate, they exacted a measure of revenge on the Grizzlies.
They would send batter after batter to the plate and when the Grizzlies made a couple of miscues themselves, the Broncos took advantage of them and scored six runs in the bottom half of the inning to seize control of the game early on.
The Grizzlies tried to stay in the game by scoring three runs in the top half of the second inning to cut the lead to 6-4, but the Broncos had only just begun to tune up their offense.
They answered Skyline’s three runs with a pair of runs of their own in the second inning, and when the bottom of the third rolled around, the Broncos took total control of the game with seven big runs crossing the plate. That made the score 15-4 and the Broncos were on their way to another big win.
Both teams would plate a pair of runners in the fourth inning, but when Blackfoot’s Kymber Wieland came in for the fifth inning and shut the Grizzlies down, the win was Blackfoot’s and the top seed secure for the District 6, 4A Softball tournament which will begin in Blackfoot Tuesday afternoon.
Hepworth was strong in the circle for the Broncos, going four innings, with three strikeouts and stood out at the plate as she drove in four runs in the game to lead the offense.
Josie Anderson and Chloe Cronquist both had three hits for the Lady Broncos, who accumulated 14 hits on the afternoon. Anderson also had three runs batted in as she celebrated her senior night in style.
The four seniors all started and contributed mightily to the win on the day. Josie Anderson, Grace Callister, Shakayla Morgan and Ahna Yancey have been the leaders of the team all season long and were instrumental in the team’s success on the season.
With the win, the Broncos improved their season record to 13-2, 9-1 in conference play. Skyline, now 3-14 on the season and 3-7 in conference play, finds itself with the five seed in conference.
Tuesday will see Bonneville and Hillcrest play at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to play Blackfoot at 6 p.m.
The other side of the bracket will see Shelley and Skyline play at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to play Idaho Falls at 6 p.m.