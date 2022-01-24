SHELLEY – There was a lot on the line Thursday night when the Blackfoot Broncos made the trip north to take on the Shelley Russets in boys’ basketball.
Both teams were chasing the Hillcrest Knights and their 4-0 conference mark which would earn them the top seed in the upcoming District 6/High Country Conference tournament in just a few short weeks.
Blackfoot was sporting a 1-0 mark, Shelley had a 2-1 mark while Skyline and Bonneville had dropped farther back. This game meant a lot to both teams and both teams had been battling to stay as a credible opponent as the regular season is winding down with only three weeks remaining.
The game was not a do or die situation, but the winner would certainly have an advantage as the season plays out.
Shelley began the game doing just what they wanted to do, limit the Broncos to only one shot, not let the Broncos get loose on the fast break and rebounding as strong as they could.
All three things came to fruition and it worked to give the Russets a three-point lead when the buzzer sounded to end the opening stanza at 13-10.
Energy was high in the Russets gym and the crowd was in the contest from the opening tip. The play and the officiating was very tight from the outset, as it usually is when so much is on the line for the two teams.
The second period produced more of the same, although a few of the stars for Blackfoot were experiencing some foul trouble and spent some time on the bench, weathering the storm.
Shelley reacted by being even more methodical and working the ball on offense to find the open shot and then taking advantage when possible.
Alex Lott was not hesitant in his drives to the bucket and he was rewarded and was left open a few times to take a shot at a three-pointer. He would lead the Russets at the half with eight points on his way to 17 for the game to lead the Russets.
Devin Maldonado was also playing well for Shelley as he used his speed and quickness to get some open looks and the pair of Lott and Maldonado played off each other to keep Shelley in the lead.
While they were battling foul trouble and some turnover issues, the Broncos did not back down or give up. Instead, they continued to use JaVonte King and Deegan Hale to get good looks as the basket and made enough to stay within striking distance throughout the first half of play.
By the time the teams went to the locker rooms for halftime, it was 23-18 in favor of Shelley.
The second half brought more of the same action with both teams trying to establish an edge. First one team would make a move and score, and then a few minutes later it would be the other team. Neither team could gain any type of advantage and when the eight minutes of action was concluded, the Broncos had closed to within four points at 29-25. Shelley was still ahead, but just barely hanging on.
With the foul trouble Blackfoot was in, it seemed like only a matter of time before Shelley would pull away and stamp this one as done.
That didn’t happen as Shelley began to miss their free throws, seven in the final four minutes of play, paving the way for a Blackfoot comeback.
With the game tied up, and Blackfoot with the ball on Shelley’s baseline, they went for a long pass to King, who was on the receiving end and made the basket and the subsequent free throw. It was a play that Blackfoot does in nearly every game, so Shelley should have known it was coming and just couldn’t get the defensive stop. That put the Broncos up with less than a minute remaining and Shelley didn’t even get a good look at the basket in the final minute.
That is how the game would end, with Blackfoot holding the lead at 46-43 and the Broncos getting a much-needed win over Shelley.
BLACKFOOT 10 8 7 21 — 46 SHELLEY 13 10 6 14 — 43
Individual scoring
Blackfoot (46): Dylan Petersen, 5; Ja’Vonte King, 17; Deegan Hale, 9; Miles Toussaint, 3; Jaxon Grimmett, 1; Colby Bodkin, 9; Ryan Reynolds, 2
Shelley (43): Devin Maldonado, 10; Nate Nelson, 9; Kaden Kidman, 1; Alex Lott, 17; Brecker Williams, 3; Cannon Vance, 3