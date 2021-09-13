BLACKFOOT – For nearly three quarters of Friday night’s football game between the Snake River Panthers and the Blackfoot Broncos, the score was deadlocked at 14.
At the 2:11 mark, just before the two teams headed into the deciding fourth period, that all changed as Blackfoot’s Austin Ramirez scored from the one yard line to give the Broncos their first lead in the contest.
Prior to that, the Panthers had been giving the Broncos all they wanted and had led for most of the game.
In the end, it is probably going to be a long touchdown pass from Blackfoot quarterback Jaxon Grimmett to wide receiver Ja’Vonte King that clinched the win for the Broncos, putting them ahead by the score of 35-14 with just over three minutes remaining in the game.
Before that point in time, it was still anyone’s game, but the duo from Blackfoot put the game away for good. Snake River would score one more time in the contest, when quarterback Cole Gilbert got the ball down inside the five yard line and running back Carson Hawker was able to punch it in from three yards out for the final score of 35-21.
For a good portion of the game, it was beginning to look like the Panthers were going to upset Blackfoot in the Broncos’ own backyard. They were rushing the ball effectively, passing when they needed and they had a 14-7 lead at halftime.
The running game — led by Carson Hawker who had 18 carries for 78 yards and Zach Stailey who had a dozen carries for 60 yards — and quarterback Cole Gilbert even chipped in with seven carries for 77 yards. That is some solid run production on behalf of the Panthers. That is a total of 215 yards on 37 carries, which most any coach would take at the start of a game and never question the outcome.
It turned out that the running game, which many had doubted prior to the start of the season, is in fine form.
The passing game of the Broncos turned out to the be the difference. When projected star running back Austin Ramirez could only account for 80 yards rushing on 20 carries against the Panther defense, the Broncos would turn to the air and Grimmett began to produce as he spread the ball around to his bevy of wide receivers.
Ja’Vonte King had five catches for 130 yards and of course the big catch of the night, a 45-yard touchdown catch that gave the Broncos an insurmountable lead in the fourth quarter, Deegan Hale caught 7 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown while Grimmett completed 14 of 29 for 280 yards and two scores.
The passing game easily outshined the running game on this night and may be the key to continued success down the road.
For the game, the Panthers were able to gain 232 yards on the ground compared to 183 yards, but in passing, it was the Broncos who had 280 yards compared to Snake River’s 75 and there lies the true story of the contest. The ability of the Broncos to throw the ball, including the two big catches by King and Hale, spelled the difference in the game.
Up next for Blackfoot will be a road contest as they head to Ravsten Stadium to take on the Skyline Grizzlies Friday in a 7 p.m. contest.
For Snake River, it will be a trip north to St. Anthony for a game against the undefeated South Fremont Cougars in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
SNAKE RIVER 7 7 0 7 — 21
BLACKFOOT 0 7 14 14 — 35
First Quarter 4:25 Carson Hawker 1 yard run, Andy Serna PAT good, 7 – 0 Snake River
Second Quarter 9:33 Cole Gilbert 16 yd run, Andy Serna PAT good, 14 – 0 Snake River
5:14 38 yard pass, Jaxon Grimmett to Deegan Hale, Tyler Vance PAT good 14-7 Snake River
Third Quarter 8:42 1 yard run, Austin Ramirez, Tyler Vance PAT good, 14-14
2:11 1 yard run, Austin Ramirez, Tyler Vance PAT good, 21-14 Blackfoot
Fourth Quarter 6:11 2 yard run, Austin Ramirez, Tyler Vance PAT good, 28-14 Blackfoot
2:53 45 yard pass, Jaxon Grimmett to Ja’Vonte King, Tyler Vance PAT gook,
35-14, Blackfoot
0:36 3 yard run, Carson Hawker, Andy Serna PAT good, 35-21 Blackfoot
PASSING: Blackfoot: Jaxon Grimmett, 14-29 -282 yards, 2 td; Snake River, Cole Gilbert, 5-13-75, 1 int; Danny Wray 0-2-0 yards
RUSHING: Blackfoot: Austin Ramirez, 22 carries, 82 yards 3 td, Jaxon Grimmett, 8 carries, 49 yards, Kort Kapson 3 carries, 32 yards, Tyler Vance 1 carry, 18 yards, Taye Trautner, 1 carry 0 yards
Snake River: Carson Hawker, 18 carries, 78 yards, 2 td, Cole Gilbert, 7 carries, 77 yards, Zach Stailey, 12 carries, 60 yards, Andy Serna 1 carry 10 yards, Jace Mortensen, 2 carries 7 yards
RECEIVING: Blackfoot: Ja’Vonte King, 5 catches, 137 yards, 1 td, Deegan Hale, 7 catches, 116 yards, 1 td, Luke Moore, 2 catches, 10 yards
Snake River: Rylan Anderson, 1 catch, 36 yards, Andy Serna, 1 catch, 17 yards, Carson Hawker, 1 catch, 13 yards, Danny Wray, 1 catch 10 yards, Titan Martin, 1 catch, 10 yards, Jace Mortensen, 1 catch,3 yards