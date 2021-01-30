BLACKFOOT – It was senior night for the Blackfoot Lady Broncos and they entertained the Bonneville Bees, the defending 4A state girls’ basketball champions and that is always a scary thought, no matter who it might be.
Celebrating the contributions made by Tylar Dalley and Yoleni Navarrette, they joined Hadley Humpherys, Prairie Caldwell, and Izzy Arave in the starting lineup to the cheers of a student section for the first time this season and a fairly full parent section as well, and the Lady Broncos took their time in getting things going, turning to a patient offense early on and some strong defense and scored the first five points of the game before Bonneville could get anything going.
It didn’t take long, however, before the Lady Broncos were hitting on all cylinders and the score began to mount against the Bees and when things were all said and done, the Lady Broncos claimed the game by the final of 63-44.
The Broncos, once cruising in the first quarter, had an 11-4 lead before the Bees cut that down with a pair of late field goals making it 11-8 at the end of one quarter.
The second quarter belonged to Blackfoot as they really got things going and started to get the ball inside either on the fast break or to their talented post players Humpherys and Kianna Wright.
By the time the quarter was over, the Broncos had built the lead up to 13 points at 26-13 and they were cruising along. Their coach gave them the green light and the fast breaks began to click along.
“We played pretty well tonight,” Bronco coach Raimee Odum said. “We got everyone into the game and nearly everyone scored. You have to be happy when you get five players in double figures and just missed with one more and both of your seniors get plenty of playing time and both scored as well.”
A huge cheer went up from the student section in the fourth quarter when Tylar Dalley connected on a 10-foot jumper from the right side to get everyone in the score book and the night was all but secured with the win.
The third period really saw the Lady Broncos strutting their stuff as there were a number of consecutive times the Blackfoot quintet would force a turnover and go to their fast break. First Caldwell would dish to the left and the next time down the floor, it was dish to the right.
The end result was a 22-point quarter for the Lady Broncos as they extended their lead to 18 at 48-30 and both teams were calling for the reserves to come into the game for some mop-up duties.
For Bonneville, it was a case of just not getting things going and when your best players are missing shots, there just isn’t much that you can do.
Forward Mia Sorensen was the only Bonneville player to reach double digits in scoring and she led the Bees with 17 points, but she just didn’t get enough help along the way.
For Blackfoot, Humpherys had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Arave had 10 points, Caldwell also had 10 points, Esperanza Vergara tallied 15 points and Wright just missed double digits with nine points and a good defensive game as well.
The Lady Broncos finished the regular season at 15-5, 7-1 in conference play, and must now await the seeding process for the High Country Conference/District 6 tournament which begins this week.
BLACKFOOT 63, BONNEVILLE 44
Bonneville 8 5 17 14 — 44
Blackfoot 11 15 22 15 — 63
Bonneville (44): Kaylie Kofe 2, Whitney Shaw 3, Alyssa Harris 2, Mia Sorensen 17, Logan Fulkner 9, Sydnee Hunt 7, Talia Trane 4
Blackfoot (63): Tylar Dalley 2, Yoleni Navarrette 2, Hadley Humpherys 13, Izzy Arave 10, Prairie Caldwell 10, Kianna Wright 9, Esperanza Vergara 15