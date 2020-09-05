BLACKFOOT — Talk about night and day.
The 4A Blackfoot Broncos woke up in the second half of their game against the Idaho Falls Tigers Friday night and presented the 5A Tigers with a nightmare on defense and a return to a potent Bronco offense on the way to a 34-6 clobbering in a non-conference football clash.
The win raised third-ranked Blackfoot’s record to 2-0 while keeping Idaho Falls winless at 0-2.
The Broncos got off to a sluggish start in the first half, especially on offense. Star running back Teegan Thomas either had trouble keeping his feet or met a stout Tiger defensive line keyed on stopping him up the middle. The defense played bend-but-don’t-break defense for the most part in the first half, but in the second half it was an entirely different story for Blackfoot on both sides of the ball.
Idaho Falls found a couple of holes in the Broncos’ pass defense in the second quarter and towering quarterback Skyler Olsen took advantage, hitting wide receivers Jackson Baker and Jagger Hendrickson on a couple of big plays to set up the first score of the game on an 18-yard throw to Baker in the right corner with 6:50 left in the first half. Carter Manwaring’s extra point kick went wide left to make it 6-0.
A costly pass interference penalty on the Tigers set up the go-ahead touchdown for Blackfoot on a 10-yard pass from Jace Grimmett to Jaxon Ball who muscled his way into the end zone with 2:37 left in the half, Dominic Sanchez’s kick making it 7-6.
The Broncos nearly punched it in again in the closing seconds of the first half with a long pass from Grimmett to Carter Layton putting the ball at the Idaho Falls 3 with 12 seconds on the clock. Thomas was stacked up in the middle on the next play and Grimmett wasn’t able to spike the ball in time to kill the clock when the first half ended.
Then Blackfoot’s defense came to life even more and just kept turning up the heat, flying to the ball at every opportunity. Bronco defensive back Josh Maddox returned an interception untouched for a score with 8:24 left in the third quarter, racing down the left side from 17 yards out with Sanchez adding the PAT making it 14-6.
Layton followed that with a 14-yard scoring pass from Grimmett on the right side, the kick by Sanchez was blocked, and it was 20-6 Blackfoot with 5:28 in the third.
The Broncos’ defense bent a bit more after that before it played shutdown defense for good. Blackfoot stuffed a Tiger drive at its 23 and for the rest of the game the Broncos were on cruise control offensively and defensively.
On offense, the Broncos started clicking more as well with Thomas carrying the load. Grimmett helped extend the lead to 27-6 by taking it in from inches away on a keeper with 9:40 showing in the fourth quarter.
Thomas was finding more room running the ball and was a workhorse once more. He got a nice break on another keeper from Grimmett down to the Idaho Falls 5 to help set up a 1-yard TD plunge by Thomas up the middle with 3:11 left in the game to seal the deal.
“Our defense played lights out all night long,” said Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley. “We made a few adjustments at halftime and it paid off for us. I’ve really got to hand it to the defense, they just flew after the ball. Our defensive staff did a great job.”
Ackley said the Broncos were getting dominated by a bigger Idaho Falls line in the first half, but they started wearing them down.
“Grimmett took some big shots in that first half, it was a bit rough out there,” he said. “But we came back and outlasted them. I’m happy where we’re at at this point.”
Blackfoot travels to Snake River this week in a big Friday night rivalry game.
IDAHO FALLS — 0 6 0 0 — 6
BLACKFOOT — 0 7 13 14 — 34
IF — Olsen 18 pass to Baker (kick failed)
B — Grimmett 10 pass to Ball (Sanchez kick)
B — Maddox 17 interception return (Sanchez kick)
B — Grimmett 14 pass to Layton (kick blocked)
B — Grimmett 1 run (Sanchez kick)
B — Thomas 1 run (Sanchez kick)