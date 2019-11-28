BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos boys’ basketball team returns a lot of juniors from the team a year ago. Those juniors from last year, including Melvin Arroyo, Reece Robinson, Jayden Wistisen and Jett Shelley will form the nucleus for this year’s team and all will be seniors with experience.
The big loss from a year ago is graduate Dexter Hale, who led the team from the point guard position for three years.
The team will miss his fire and leadership and overall basketball IQ, but head coach Cody Shelley has liked what he has seen so far this season.
“We will likely move Reece to the point and take advantage of a lot of things that he can do,” coach Shelley said. “We will rely on Jett for some outside scoring and he will be bigger and stronger this year so that will help. Arroyo and Wistesen will need to rebound and play some defense and Isaiah Thomas will help as our number 3 this year as well. The rest of the team will be counted upon for minutes on the floor and to play some tough defense.”
The High Country Conference is always a tough conference to win and it appears to be pretty wide open this year since defending champion Idaho Falls has graduated most of its roster.
Hillcrest and Bonneville will be contenders and they always have some height, which could present some problems for the Broncos.
“Our team is all pretty much the same height, so we will have to be able to rebound to compete,” Shelley said. “If we can rebound and get good shots, we should be fine this season.”
The toughest part of the schedule will be the 5A teams that the Broncos will face, beginning with Rigby, who returns a solid nucleus of players, all of them big, burly types that eat up space in the key and rebound well. The Broncos will open the season with Rigby at home on Dec. 6 and that game could go a long way in determining what kind of a season the Broncos will have.
The other 5A schools on the schedule will include Highland of Pocatello, Madison and Thunder Ridge, all of them with a home-and-home arrangement.
The rest of the schedule will include the usual teams from the High Country Conference like Hillcrest, Bonneville, Skyline, Shelley and Idaho Falls and from past history, you know that none of them will be a pushover. The only other school on the schedule is Star Valley of Wyoming and we saw in football what they can do to a team from Blackfoot.
If the Broncos can survive the 5A schools on the schedule and not suffer any injuries to those teams, win their home conference games and play .500 on the road games in the conference, they should set themselves up pretty well for the District 6 Tournament with a good chance at earning one of the two bids to the state tournament that will come with a top two finish in district.
If not, then it could be another long, cold winter for the Broncos basketball team.
“We will be very disappointed if we don’t advance to state this year,” Shelley said. “We are primed and in a good position if we can stay healthy, to advance to the state tournament. We will be very disappointed if we can’t get that done.”
The schedule in December could well be an indicator of what kind of team the Broncos will be when the games count the most in January and February.
2019-20 Blackfoot Boys Basketball Schedule:
Friday, December 6 Rigby HOME 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 10 Highland (Poc) AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 12 Hillcrest AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 14 Star Valley (WY) HOME 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 18 Skyline HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 20 Madison AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 3 Highland (Poc) HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 4 Star Valley (WY) AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 9 Shelley AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 15 Bonneville HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 17 Thunder Ridge AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 21 Rigby AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 23 Madison HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 25 Madison HOME 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 29 Skyline AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 31 Idaho Falls HOME 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 5 Shelley HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, February 7 Bonneville AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 12 Hillcrest HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, February 14 Idaho Falls AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, February 18 District Tournament TBA TBA