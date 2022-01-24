BLACKFOOT – There was a lot of excitement in the air at Chris Gardner Gymnasium Saturday. Whether it was just the fact that Hillcrest was going to come calling and the top-ranked team in the High Country Conference’s 4A division was going to see Blackfoot for the first time this season, or that local fans knew something was brewing that was going to be special.
Either way, there was a good crowd on hand and a lot of them were there to see young phenom Isaac Davis of Hillcrest. Listed at 6’6” and north of 260 pounds, he is definitely a specimen and worth all the advance publicity.
Kids were coming out of the stands during warm-ups, begging for a “dunk show” of some kind but did not get their wish, until the game began.
After a quiet beginning, in which Davis calmly made four free throws, he broke loose on a breakaway and rewarded his fans in the crowd with a thunderous two-handed jam that brought the fans to life and was only an indication of what the sophomore may be capable of as he matures and grows as an athlete. Regardless, it was spectacular and for many was very much worth the price of a ticket to the game.
Of more importance was the battle that was waging on the floor between the top two teams in High Country Conferences as we approach the midpoint in the regular season’s slate of conference matchups.
For the Knights, it was a chance to put an exclamation point on their first half of conference play as they already owned wins over Shelley, Skyline twice, and Bonneville and entered the game with a 4-0 mark in conference play.
Blackfoot was also unbeaten in conference play, but had only played two teams and posted their 2-0 conference record with a chance at claiming an equal billing as the top team in the conference.
The game began quickly, with both teams trying to force the tempo upward, yet willing to be patient on the offensive end as they looked for open shots.
Defense was at the forefront of both teams’ minds as the Knights tried to force the ball inside to Davis and the Broncos were collapsing down around the big man, fouling him rather than let him get the crowd into the contest with a big dunk. The tactic worked other than it was beginning to rack up the fouls on the Broncos.
For the Knights, they were able to swat away some inside shots thanks to Davis and several others went by the wayside as passes were deflected, again negating any easy scoring opportunities.
Both teams resorted to an offense that included the long range shot and in the case of the Knights, three of them in the first quarter led to buckets by senior Cooper Kesler which kept the Knights in the game early on.
By the time the first quarter would end, it was Blackfoot 14 and Hillcrest 12 as the teams went to the benches for a brief moment to catch their breath.
The second period was just as entertaining although the points all seemed to be coming from the Hillcrest players rather than the Blackfoot players and the Knights slowly started to pull away. By the time the two teams left the floor for the intermission, the Knights had moved ahead by the score of 28-21.
The second half continued to be a battle between the two ball clubs. First Blackfoot would get a couple of breakaways for easy layups and then Hillcrest would counter with a long ball for three and back and forth they would go, with Blackfoot cutting the lead in half by the time the third period would end with Hillcrest leading 44-40 and it appeared to be anyone’s game.
Fouls were becoming an issue for both squads, although Hillcrest seemed to be making more of their shots than was Blackfoot and that is always a telling tale at the end of a ball game. At the 4:46 mark of the final stanza, Ryan Reynolds of Blackfoot was left wide open and he would drain a three-pointer, which tied the contest at 49.
From that point on, it was all Hillcrest, who was able to score the final six points of the contest and close things out on a winning note by the final of 55-49 in favor of the Knights.
This was easily the best ball game Blackfoot has played this season and it ended up moving their record the wrong direction as they fell to 7-8 on the year, 2-1 in conference play. For Hillcrest, they are now 13-2 on the year and a perfect 5-0 in conference play and pretty much will control their own destiny from this point on.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a road trip to Skyline on Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
HILLCREST 12 16 16 11 — 55
BLACKFOOT 14 7 19 9 — 49
Individual scoring
Hillcrest (55): Isaac Davis, 16; Cooper Kesler, 25; Jace Austin, 5; Garrett Phippen, 7; Kobe Kesler, 2
Blackfoot (49): Dylan Petersen, 9; JaVonte King, 9; Deegan Hale, 10; Miles Toussaint, 7; Jaxon Grimmett, 2; Colby Bodkin, 2; Ryan Reynolds 10