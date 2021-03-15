POCATELLO – The first of a plethora of track meets is in the books as the Highland Quad has posted results for Blackfoot, Rigby, Preston, Skyline and Highland.
The results for Blackfoot are relatively good since they normally don’t compete in a meet until they host the Blackfoot Quad next week.
Kicking off with the 100 meter dash for the boys, Teegan Thomas finished second with a time of 11.68, Jaxon Ball was sixth with a time of 11.88, and Braxton Marlatt was 23rd with a time of 12.33. There were 86 timed runners.
In the 200 meters for the boys, Dallan Morse finished third with a time of 24.03 seconds, Jaxon Ball finished fourth with at time of 24.35, and Jimmie Johnson finished sixth with a time of 24.55. There were 64 timed runners.
In the 400 meters for the boys, Dallan Morse was first with a time of 54.24 seconds, Dylan Peterson finished seventh with a time of 56.60 seconds, and Jeremy Ullery finished 19th with a time of 1:04.44. There were 29 timed runners.
In the 800 meters for the boys, Ryker Clapp finished 12th with a time of 2:18.82, Payton Bird finished 14th with a time of 2:20.32, Zander Robertson finished 18th with a time of 2:2:22.33. There were 48 timed runners.
In the 1600 meters for the boys, Eli Gregory finished first with a time of 4:44.45, Matt Thomas finished fifth with a time of 4:49.79, and Justin Whitehead finished ninth with a time of 5:03.36. There were 57 timed runners.
In the 3200 meters for the boys, Eli Gregory finished third with a time of 10:06.53, Matt Thomas finished fourth with a time of 10:16.53, and Justin Whitehead finished in seventh with a time of 10:39.59. There were 16 timed runners.
In the 110 meter hurdles for the boys, Jimmie Johnson finished ninth with a time of 19:88 seconds. There were 14 timed runners.
In the 300 meter hurdles for the boys, Jimmie Johnson finished third with a time of 44.55 seconds. There were 11 timed runners.
In the 4x100 meter relay for the boys, Blackfoot finished second behind Highland with at time of 48.24.
In the 4x200 meter relay for the boys, Blackfoot finished fifth with a time of 1:49.18.
In the 4x400 for the boys, Blackfoot did not start.
In the shot put for the boys, Steve Sanders finished in 8th place with a distance of 34 feet 8 inches, Ross Lyon finished in ninth place with a distance of 34 feet 3 inches, and Talin Sensenbach finished in 13th place with a distance of 31 feet 11 inches. There were 39 throwers.
In the discus for the boys, Steve Sanders finished sixth with a toss of 107 feet 1 inch, Talin Sensenbach finished in 11th place with a toss of 92 feet 4 inches, and Devin Austin finished in 24th place with a toss of 63 feet 11 inches. There were 31 throwers.
In the high jump for the boys, there were only six qualified jumps and none for Blackfoot.
In the pole vault for the boys, Jossue Lora finished second when he cleared a height of 10 feet six inches, Tyler Randal finished fourth when he cleared a height of nine feet six inches, and Xander Robertson finished in seventh place when he cleared a height of 8 feet. There were 11 qualified vaulters.
In the long jump for the boys, Carson Trejo finished in sixth place with a jump of 17 feet 9 inches, Kacyn Cloward finished in 17th place with a jump of 16 feet 3.5 inches, and Kayden Parsons finished in 29th place with a jump of 13 feet 10 inches. There were 33 jumpers.
In the triple jump for the boys, Jace Nelson finished in 31st place with a jump of 43 feet 4.5 inches. There were only 31 qualified jumps.
On the girls’ side of things, in the 100 meter dash, Whitney Christensen finished in third place with a time of 13.24 seconds, Reagan Jackman finished in ninth place with a time of 13.66 seconds, and Preston Dalley finished in 26th place with a time of 14.94 seconds. There were a total of 63 timed runners.
In the 200 meter dash, Whitney Christensen finished second with a time of 27.93 seconds, Reagan Jackman finished ninth with a time of 29.34 seconds, and Olga Andrade finished 10th with a time of 29.68 seconds. There were a total of 22 timed runners.
In the 400 meter dash, Whitney Christiansen finished third with a time of 1:05.83, Olga Andrade finished fifth with a time of 1:09.25, and Piper Phillips finished ninth with a time of 1:10.48. There were a total of 16 timed runners.
In the 800 meter run, Emily DeSpain finished third with a time of 2:38.15. There were no other Blackfoot runners and there were a total of 41 timed runners.
In the 1600 meter run, Sydney Crumley finished 12th with a time of 6:15.40, Emily Despain finished 13th with a time of 6:16.35, and Maddy Larsen finished 15th with a time of 6:25.06. There were a total of 26 timed runners.
In the 3200 meter run, Sarah Despain finished third with a time of 12:59.30, Sydney Crumley finished seventh with a time of 13:14.07 and there were 10 timed runners.
In the 4x100 relay, Blackfoot finished fourth with a time of 55.73.
In the 4x200 relay, Blackfoot finished fourth.
In the 4x400 relay for the girls, Blackfoot did not start.
In the 4x800 relay for the girls, Blackfoot finished first with a time of 11:29.16.
In the sprint medley relay, Blackfoot did not start.
In the shot put, Hadley Humpherys finished first with a toss of 34 feet 9 inches, Tiffany Tone finished fourth with a toss of 27 feet 1 inch, and Whittney Webb finished 11th with a toss of 22 feet 11 inches. There were 19 qualified tossers.
In the discus, Hadley Humpherys finished first with a toss of 97 feet, 4 inches, Tiffany Tone finished fourth with a toss of 76 feet 7 inches, and Whittney Webb finished eighth with a toss of 69 feet 11 inches. There were 21 qualified tossers.
In the high jump, there were no qualified jumps for Blackfoot.
In the pole vault, Ebony Beasley finished fifth with a vault of 7 feet six inches. There were no other Blackfoot vaulters with a qualified vault. A total of 13 girls had qualified vaults.
In the long jump, Maddy Larsen finished 17th with a jump of 11 feet 11 inches. There were no other Blackfoot jumpers with a qualified jump. A total of 31 girls had qualified jumps.
In the triple jump, Hillary Anderson finished in fifth place with a jump of 28 feet 2.75 inches. A total of seven girls had qualified jumps.
All in all, it was a very good first meet for Blackfoot, who showed strength in the boys’ distance races and surprising depth in a lot of the girls’ events.