SHELLEY – The Blackfoot Broncos came into last week needing something good to happen for them.
They were mired in a bad stretch of games that had them falling down the High Country Conference standings to where they were looking up at everyone except the Shelley Russets, who hadn’t won a game the whole season.
Even with the bad, the Broncos had the chance to play well the final two weeks of the season and grab the No. 4 seed in the upcoming district tournament.
After Friday’s game with Shelley, and the subsequent sweep of the cellar dwellers in conference play, there is a good chance the Broncos will earn that No. 4 seed.
The Broncos got 5 2/3 innings of great relief pitching from Candon Dahle and overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second inning to claim their third straight win over the Russets by the count of 15-3 and climbed to within a game of Hillcrest, who they will play a three-game set with next week.
If the Broncos sweep Hillcrest, they clinch the four seed. If they take two out of three games, they will be in a tie with Hillcrest for that four seed. Things are looking up in Bronco town and the men in green will determine their own fate this week.
The story of the game was Dahle, who came into the game in the second frame, with the bases loaded and only one out. He pitched his way out of trouble, only allowing one run to score and that run was charged to starter Chase Turner.
He struck out nine Russet batters in his 5 2/3 inning of work and kept the Broncos in the game with a chance. The hitters did the rest.
Jace Grimmett was the hitting star with four hits on the day and he had three runs batted in to account for a good portion of the offensive attack.
He had help as Carlos Pimentel picked up three hits and three runs batted in and Isaiah Thomas would account for a pair of hits on the day. Jace Jorgensen also picked up three runs batted in as the Broncos would bang out 17 hits on the afternoon.
The Russets would see their season-long streak continue, as they saw their record fall to 0-15, 0-12 in conference play. They will return to the diamond on Wednesday and Thursday as they close out the regular season with three games against Idaho Falls.
The Broncos, on the other hand, will face Hillcrest for a doubleheader on Wednesday, and then conclude the season with one game on Thursday which could be the clinching game for the fourth seed in the conference’s regular season and the chance to host the first round of playoffs in the district tournament.
The games in Blackfoot on Wednesday are scheduled for 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.