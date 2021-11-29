Blackfoot – The DOES, auxiliary to the Elks Lodge in Blackfoot and surrounding areas, put on a charity fundraiser and tied it to a cornhole tournament.
The event, held on Saturday evening, was a smashing success, but most people haven’t a clue what a cornhole tournament is or even how the game is played.
It actually looks a lot like a cross between a bean-bag toss and lawn darts, although it is usually played indoors and can be either played as a singles event or a doubles event and in this case, it was played as a doubles event.
The equipment used is quite specific as far as what can be used, distance between the boards and the bags used for the toss. Here goes with an explanation of how the game is played.
The court, or the playing field, is a minimum of 40-45 feet in length and 8-10 feet wide. Each court must have two cornhole boards, pitcher’s boxes and foul lines.
The boards are 47.5 to 48 inches long, 23.5-24 inches in width and must be made of smooth plywood that measures at least ½ inch in thickness. There is a hole in each board that is six inches in diameter and the center must be at least 9 9nches from the top and 12 inches from each side of the board. The front of the board must be 3-4 inches from the ground to the board surface and the back of the board must be 12 inches from the ground to the highest point of the deck. The playing surface may be sanded and should not have any blemishes and may be painted with a semi-gloss finish that allows bags to slide, but not so slippery that the bags will slide back down the board.
Bags are made from a durable cloth, 6 ¼ inches square, with a .25 inch stitched seam on all four sides. The finished bags are filled with two cups of feed corn and stitched together. They should weigh between 14-16 ounces. The bags may be filled with plastic pellets in lieu of feed corn. Four bags are required for each team or player to have during play.
The players stand in the pitcher’s box and must stay within the box during play. They ‘launch’ the bags to the other end of the court attempting to put the bags through the hole on the playing surface. For each bag that goes through the hole, the team or player is awarded three points and for each bag that stays on the surface is worth one point. A maximum of 12 points may be scored by a team on each turn in the pitcher’s box. The game is scored after each team has tossed four bags from one end to the other and the points earned by a team is done so by subtracting one team’s points from the other before registering the points on the scoreboard. Most leagues and tournaments use electronic scoring to track the points and a game is scored till one of the teams has accumulated 21 points. The team that scores the points in one inning has the honor of tossing first in the next inning.
There are leagues and tournaments going on nearly every weekend and a lot of week nights at sponsoring venues throughout Eastern Idaho with leagues in Blackfoot taking place on Tuesday night at the Elks Lodge, under the direction of David Gallegos and Ryan Archibald, the same two gentlemen who put together the Cornhole Tournament this past weekend.
Spectators are always welcome and the skill level at both leagues and tournaments is quite high.
This past week, the tournament was a charity event sponsored by the DOES to add additional money to their charity chest which goes to sponsor any number of charities in the area, including their scholarship funds which goes to award those deserving graduating seniors from the local area. In addition to the tournament, the DOES were also serving food and conducted a raffle with donated items from sponsoring businesses and organizations.
The tournament had a very good turnout with a total of 29 teams entered. There were a total of 13 beginning teams, who paid a $30 entry fee and 16 advanced teams who each ponied up $50 in order to play. With 40% of the entry fees going back in the form of prize money, the rest was awarded to the DOES to put into their charity fund. This event raised over $700 for charity from the entry fees and easily topped the $1,500 mark in total charitable contributions for the DOES. Quite a good turnout for the event.
The tournament was separated into the two divisions, beginners and advanced, and they played three round robin matches to determine seeding for the finals brackets.
From the looks of things, it was a wonderful evening of fun and play by all who participated and the spectators may have had the most fun of all.
There are leagues at play in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Blackfoot and many other towns and cities around the area.
Tournaments are held nearly every week, with there being city tournaments, regional tournaments, state tournaments and even national tournaments.
Check with David Gallegos through the Elks for further information about the cornhole leagues and how to get involved for lots of fun and to participate in tournaments and help with some of the great fundraising that the DOES and Elks are doing to help those charitable organizations in and around Blackfoot.