IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot High School boys’ cross country team easily defended their District 6 championship from a year ago, as they swept to the team title with a score of 17, easily outdistancing both Skyline and Shelley in the team standings.
Skyline was second with 39 points and Shelley third with 94 points.
The trio of Eli Gregory, Matt Thomas and Justin Whitehead led the way for the Broncos as they finished first, second and third, ahead of Ridge Wilding of Skyline.
Bronco runners J.T. Morgan and Payden Parmenter rounded out the top five for Blackfoot as they finished fifth and sixth in the top ten runners.
Team scores for the event are as follows:
Blackfoot 17
Skyline 39
Shelley 94
Bonneville 104
Hillcrest 126
The top three teams and top 12 individuals will advance to the state 4A championships to be held next weekend at Eagle Island State Park in the Treasure Valley.
Here are the top 12 runners from the district cross country meet:
Eli Gregory Blackfoot 16:18.3
Matt Thomas Blackfoot 16:21.0
Justin Whitehead Blackfoot 16:56.2
Ridge Wilding Skyline 17:15.4
J.T. Morgan Blackfoot 17:39.7
Payden Parmenter Blackfoot 17:49.7
Kyle Nef Skyline 17:53.4
Nathan Meldrum Skyline 17:59.0
Carson Wages Skyline 17:59.3
Gage Caldwell Bonneville 18:07.2
Aiden Hardy Skyline 18:21.8
Jackson Fowers Skyline 18:24.6
On the girls’ side of things, Skyline would edge out Blackfoot for the team title with a score of 27, to Blackfoot’s score of 61. Bonneville would finish third with 72, Hillcrest fourth with 96 and Shelley in fifth with 115 points
Individually, the top dozen were as follows:
Nelah Roberts Skyline 18:44.2
Marina Renna Skyline 20:15.1
Maddy Larsen Blackfoot 20:22.4
Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 20:34.8
Alivia Johnson Bonneville 20:37.0
Emily Despain Blackfoot 20:50.7
Ellen Harrison Skyline 20:68.8
Anni Mickelsen Skyline 21:02.9
Abby Couch Skyline 21:15.9
Abby Wegener Skyline 21:18.3
Breanna Williams Shelley 21:18.4
London Gordon Hillcrest 21:19.6
The top three teams and top twelve individuals all qualify for the state meet next week.