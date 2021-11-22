POCATELLO – When the 2021-2022 girls’ basketball schedule for Blackfoot was posted, a date that was circled on many people’s copy was Nov. 18, when the Lady Broncos would travel to Pocatello for a rematch of the 2021 4A state title game between the Diamondbacks and the Lady Broncos.
Surely this game would be worth the drive to Pocatello and the price of admission to see the battle between the last two state champions.
Whether it was a perfect storm of circumstances, the expected battle never ensued as the Lady Broncos showed why many think they are the front runners for a repeat title this year, although it has to be said that those same people thought Century was a shoo-in a year ago as well.
The way the game was approached by many was with some caution.
“I expect that Century will come out and challenge us from the beginning,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “You never want to discount anybody and they do have two returning starters from a very good team a year ago.”
That all may have been coach-speak as they say, because the way the Lady Broncos flew out of the gate and opened up with runs of 8-0 and 13-2, eventually ending the quarter at 20-2, you had the feeling that the Lady Broncos didn’t want to leave any doubt on the floor as to who the better team is as of right now.
The second quarter wasn’t any different for the Lady Broncos as they scored the first 11 points of that period as well, opening up a 31-2 lead, before Taylor Bull was able to hit a long range three-pointer to make the score 31-5. Blackfoot would add another two points before half, but for all intents and purposes, this game was in the books as a “W” for Blackfoot. It was indeed as if a perfect storm had entered the gymnasium and was thundering down on the Diamondbacks.
As the teams left the floor, you could even see the looks of disbelief on the faces of the Century coaches as they followed their team to the locker rooms. Could this really be happening to a team that returned a decent core of players from the past two seasons, where the Diamondbacks had won one state title and finished second in another title run?
Let it be known, this is a very good Blackfoot Lady Broncos team. They return the top six players from the team that hoisted the state championship banner last spring in Gardner Gymnasium and if anything, returns faster, stronger and better than they finished the year last February.
They have scoring from all five positions on the floor, and the number six player is Marlee Pieper, a sophomore who would be starting on a number of teams around the valley and be a likely star as she can play defense, handle the ball and definitely is a shooting threat from anywhere on the floor.
The rest of the 11-player squad is equally adept and filling up the hoop from anywhere, so there should not be a letdown at any point in the season, barring an injury to a couple of the starters, heaven forbid.
The third and fourth quarters were more of the same for the Lady Broncos. They continued to pour the points in, adding 18 in the third to only four for the Diamondbacks to stretch the lead out to 51-9 and the Mercy Rule was invoked for the second time this season in a Blackfoot contest. The running of the clock really didn’t change a thing other than maybe keep the score for the Broncos under 70. It finished up at 55-13 as it was and the Broncos ran their season record to 3-0, with their next game coming up on Tuesday, when they travel to Idaho Falls to take on the Tigers in a 7:30 p.m. contest. Idaho Falls will enter the game with an 0-3 record, having lost on Thursday night to Shelley by the final of 56-54.
BLACKFOOT 20 13 18 4 — 55
CENTURY 2 3 4 4 — 13
Scoring: Blackfoot (55): Megan Evans, 2; Prairie Caldwell, 4; Marlee Pieper, 5; Izzy Arave, 11; Esperanza Vergara, 7; Kendylan Anderson, 2; Kianna Wright, 5; Riley Layton, 2; Hadley Humpherys, 17
Century (13): Emmy Richards, 2; Marissa Allen, 4; Taylor Smith, 2; Taylor Bull, 5