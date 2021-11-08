BLACKFOOT – For the second consecutive week, the Blackfoot Broncos of the High Country Conference earned the right to host a playoff game as they hosted Nampa following an opening week in which they had hosted Middleton. Two weeks in a row hosting a member of the Southern Idaho Conference.
For the second week in a row, the Broncos would send a member of that vaunted conference home following a dominating performance.
Against Middleton, it was the passing game, 400-plus yards passing from quarterback Jaxon Grimmett that sent the Vikings home. On Friday, it was a more balanced attack, which also featured a 60-yard touchdown run from running back Austin Ramirez and a 24-yard touchdown run from Grimmett.
The end result was a 28-14 win over the Nampa Bulldogs and a spot in the semifinals against top-seeded Sandpoint in northern Idaho.
A scoreless first quarter greeted both teams as the defenses showed up early on, stopping the other team on a pair of series before Blackfoot took advantage at the start of the second quarter, when Grimmett took things into his own hands with a 24-yard dash from the pocket and crossed the goal line untouched for a 7-0 lead over Nampa.
For whatever reason, it seemed the Bulldogs gave up on their strength when they abandoned their running game and the use of 1,400 yard rusher Daniel Carrillo. Using Carrillo as a slot back instead of the primary running back seemed to play right into the hands of the Blackfoot defense, which was able to produce a pair of turnovers and the Bronco offense closed out the first half with the early 7-0 lead holding up.
The second half began with the Broncos going back to their passing game, which had been productive if not scoring a touchdown. The result was that at the midway point of the third quarter, the Broncos connected with wide receiver Ja'Vonte King on a 15-yard pass and catch good enough for a second touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
The next series provided the Broncos with another turnover and it didn't take long for them to cash in as Austin Ramirez would take the handoff from Grimmett and sped some 60 yards down the sideline in front of the Blackfoot bench and into the north end zone for a 21-0 lead over Nampa and what appeared to be an insurmountable lead with the Nampa offense floundering.
The Broncos were able to strike once again, this time with a 56-yard pass play from Grimmett to King once again, this time in the middle of the fourth quarter. The pass and catch play moved the score to 28-0 and for all intents and purposes, this game was going to the books as a win.
Nampa was able to make one final attempt to get back into the game, but it came too late to really impact the final score much. Carrillo was able to get the ball into the end zone from one yard out, but with only 5:45 remaining to play, the obligatory onside kick fell into the hands of a Bronco and the Bulldogs were all but done. They did get one more try, but the last ditch effort took way too much time off the clock to be of much use for the Bulldogs. The final score would end up 28-14 and the Broncos were moving on to play Sandpoint in the semifinals.
That game will take place on Friday night with kickoff at 7 p.m. in Sandpoint with the winner earning a berth in the 4A finals.