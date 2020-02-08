BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos worked hard all season to earn the second seed in the High Country Conference/District 6 girls’ basketball tournament. It got them a first round bye in the tournament for the second year in a row and it should have been an advantage as they rested while other schools were playing.
That advantage and that seeding disappeared in a flash on Thursday night as the Lady Broncos were defeated by a sharp shooting Skyline Grizzly team that was able to hit 10 three-point shots in the game and move on to the semifinals of the tournament against top-seeded Bonneville.
Those 10 three-pointers were more than half of the offense that Skyline had on the evening in its 59-53 win over Blackfoot.
Not all is lost for the Broncos, who would have to be right back in action Saturday night still with a shot to get the district’s second berth at the state tournament the same way they did a year ago. They simply have to go to work and fight their way back from that opening game loss and win the consolation bracket over the next seven days.
The road to state is a bit longer with the loss, but still very negotiable and should be something that the Lady Broncos can handle — after all, they did the same thing a year ago and they know the trip quite well.
The game Thursday was really about the Lady Broncos not defending the three-point shot well enough throughout the contest.
Skyline was able to take 21 shots from beyond the arc on Thursday night, 10 of them were made and most of the shots were uncontested by the Lady Broncos for whatever reason. With a team like Skyline, who shoots a lot of three-pointers in every game, you should know who the shooters are and be able to cover them and at least contest the shots so that they aren’t like layups.
A trio of Grizzly shooters did nearly all of the damage, as Drew Chapman, Taryn Chapman, and Mattie Olson each hit three of those treys and for all intents and purposes, that was the ball game.
Blackfoot just didn’t have the defense or enough offense to offset the three-point barrage that Skyline offered up.
Blackfoot did have three players in double figures scoring, with Tenleigh Smith scoring 10, Isabelle Arave adding 12 and sophomore post Hadley Haumpherys leading the way with 17 points and 17 rebounds.
SKYLINE 59, BLACKFOOT 53
Skyline 22 11 11 15 — 59
Blackfoot 20 10 10 13 — 53
Skyline — Drew Chapman 9, Taryn Chapman 11, Sophia Anderson 8, Lizzie Bialas 4, Macy Olson 5, Mattie Olson 20, Tailer Thomas 2.
Blackfoot — Tenleigh Smith 10, Isabelle Arave 12, Praire Caldwell 2, Kianna Wright 2, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 6, Hadley Humpherys 17.