TWIN FALLS – In the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader with the Twin Falls Cowboys, the Blackfoot Broncos fell by the final of 9-1.
The Broncos looked to have something going in the top of the seventh inning, with the bases loaded and Boston Ross at the plate with two outs, but Ross grounded weakly to the first baseman for the final out of the game and went to an intermission to try and get something going for the second game.
The opener did not begin in a good way for the Broncos, who allowed two runs in the first and one in the second to fall behind 3-0. The three runs were scored by Twin Falls without the benefit of a hit. A wild pitch and at least two passed balls allowed the runners to move up and score following walks by starting pitcher Nate Goodwin. Then came an error that scored another run and then the Broncos really needed something good to happen just to allow them to get back into the ball game.
Goodwin had settled down at this point and began to get the Cowboys out, but their bats also came alive about this time and even though Blackfoot had gotten a run on the board in the fourth inning, they were still down by a 6-1 count and time was running out on the Broncos.
When Twin Falls scored again in the fifth and sixth innings, to make the score 9-1, it was all but over for Blackfoot.
For the Broncos, Goodwin pitched five innings, giving up seven runs, but only four of them were earned, had four strikeouts and four walks. He was saddled with the loss, but really didn’t pitch that badly.
For Twin Falls, Nolan Hardesty was the winning pitcher. The lefty went six innings, allowing the one Blackfoot run on only two hits and struck out six.
Hitting-wise, the Broncos were held to three hits in the game, one each by Tyler Vance, Payton Brooks, and Avian Martinez.
For the Cowboys, they racked up 11 hits in the game, led by Wyatt Solosaba who went three for three in the contest with two runs scored and one run batted in.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 000 100 0 — 1 3 1
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 213 012 X — 9 11 2
Blackfoot Broncos
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Avian Martinez 3 0 1 0 0 1
Tyler Vance 3 1 1 0 0 0
Payton Brooks 2 0 1 1 0 0
Nate Goodwin 3 0 0 0 0 2
Ryan Steidley 2 0 0 0 1 0
Jaxon Holmes 2 0 0 0 0 1
Chase Cannon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cason Fisher 1 0 0 0 2 0
Spencer Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston Ross 3 0 0 0 0 1
Mehki Sandoval — — — — — -
Totals 23 1 3 1 3 7
Batting 2B: Tyler Vance
TB: Payton Brooks, Avian Martinez, Tyler Vance 2
RBI: Payton Brooks
SF: Payton Brooks
ROE: Nate Goodwin
FC: Payton Brooks, Ryan Steidley
CS: Spencer Cook
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (33.33%)
Payton Brooks, Cason Fisher 2, Nate Goodwin 2, Jaxon Holmes, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Ryan Steidley
DP: Tyler Vance
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18U
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Magnum Hofstetter 1 1 0 0 2 0
Luke Moon 4 1 1 0 1 1
Tyler Horner 4 1 1 1 0 1
Otho Savage 4 1 2 1 0 0
Wyatt Solosabal 3 2 3 1 0 0
Cooper Thompson 4 1 2 2 0 1
Gary Ford 2 1 1 0 1 0
Ayden Coats 3 1 1 1 0 0
Ben Tarchione 2 0 0 0 0 0
Nolan Hardesty 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bryce Mahlke — — — — — -
Totals 28 9 11 6 4 4
Batting 2B: Ayden Coats, Wyatt Solosabal
HR: Tyler Horner
TB: Ayden Coats 2, Gary Ford, Tyler Horner 4, Luke Moon, Otho Savage 2, Wyatt Solosabal 4, Cooper Thompson 2
RBI: Ayden Coats, Tyler Horner, Otho Savage, Wyatt Solosabal, Cooper Thompson 2
SF: Wyatt Solosabal
ROE: Ayden Coats
FC: Otho Savage
SB: Ayden Coats, Gary Ford, Otho Savage, Wyatt Solosabal, Cooper Thompson
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (57.58%)
Ayden Coats, Gary Ford 2, Nolan Hardesty, Magnum Hofstetter 3, Tyler Horner 2, Luke Moon 3, Otho Savage, Wyatt Solosabal 2, Ben Tarchione, Cooper Thompson 3
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Nolan Hardesty, Otho Savage
Blackfoot Broncos
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 5.0 105 .619 8 7 4 4 4 0
Chase Cannon 1.0 20 .500 3 2 2 0 0 1
Totals 6.0 125 .600 11 9 6 4 4 1
Pitching L: Nate Goodwin
WP: Nate Goodwin 2
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 20-10, Nate Goodwin 105-65
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 1-1, Nate Goodwin 2-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 3-5, Nate Goodwin 16-28
Twin Falls AA Cowboys 18u
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nolan Hardesty 6.0 70 .629 2 1 0 6 2 0
Gary Ford 1.0 18 .667 1 0 0 1 1 0
Totals 7.0 88 .636 3 1 0 7 3 0
Pitching W: Nolan Hardesty
Pitches-Strikes: Gary Ford 18-12, Nolan Hardesty 70-44
Groundouts-Flyouts: Gary Ford 1-0, Nolan Hardesty 2-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Gary Ford 5-6, Nolan Hardesty 10-21
Stats provided by Game Changer