IDAHO FALLS – It was a long and exasperating week for the Blackfoot Broncos baseball team.
It all began on Friday, when they were on the verge of going down to defeat at the hands of the Skyline Grizzlies. Then it was noticed that the Skyline pitcher had thrown too many pitches according to the IHSAA guidelines and Blackfoot appealed the outcome of the game, which originally had the Broncos falling to the Grizzlies.
Following a weekend and most of a Monday, it was revealed that indeed, the Skyline pitcher had thrown too many pitches and the results of the game were reversed, making the Broncos the winners of that semifinal series and moving on to face the Bonneville Bees, top seed in the High Country Conference and an eager participant in the finals, waiting on the Broncos.
The good news for Blackfoot was that regardless of the outcome of the series with Bonneville, they would still be alive for a berth at the state 4A baseball tournament which is what this was all about anyway.
The Broncos spent most of the day last Monday preparing for the Tuesday doubleheader, but it was to no avail, as the Bees just had too much to offer and the Broncos would fall in two games to Bonneville on Tuesday by the scores of 4-1 and 6-2. No pitch counts to worry about in this one, everything was on the up and up and the Bees were just too good for the Broncos on this May Tuesday afternoon.
Following are the box scores for Tuesday’s doubleheader and the good news is that the Broncos lived to fight another day, with a state play-in game on Saturday against Bishop Kelly.
Game One
BLACKFOOT 100 000 0 — 1 3 0
BONNEVILLE 0 1 0 1 2 0 X — 4 4 0
Batting – Blackfoot
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .136 24 22 1 3 1
2 Avian Martinez (Sr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
3 Ben Wilson (Sr) .333 3 3 1 1 0
4 Ryan Stiedley (Sr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
7 Eli Hayes (Sr) 1.000 3 1 0 1 1
8 Chase Cannon (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
9 Mike Edwards (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
10 Tyler Vance (Sr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
12 Jaxon Grimmett (Jr).000 3 3 0 0 0
14 Boston Ross (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
15 Ryan Reynolds (Jr).000 2 2 0 0 0
Batting – Bonneville
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .222 26 18 4 4 4
1 Crew Howell (Jr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
2 Ty Martinson (Jr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
4 Jacob Perez (Jr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
6 Greyson Martin (Fr) 1.000 2 1 1 1 1
9 RJ Woods (Jr) .333 3 3 1 1 2
11 Catcher Gummow (Jr) .000 3 1 0 0 1
21 Lilo Cortez (Sr) .500 3 2 0 1 0
22 Dayton Robison (Sr) .000 3 1 2 0
27 Davin Luce (Jr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
Pitching – Blackfoot
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 4.67 0 1 1 1 0
4 Ryan Stiedley (Sr) 7.00 0 0 1 0
17 Dax Whitney (So) 3.50 0 1 1 0
Pitching – Bonneville
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 0
27 Davin Luce (Jr) 0.00 1 0 1 0
Blackfoot – Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 6 4 4 4 6 10
4 Ryan Stiedley (Sr) 2 4 2 2 0 3
17 Dax Whitney (So) 4 0 2 2 6 7
Bonneville — Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Total 7 2 1 0 0 7
27 Davin Luce (Jr) 7 2 1 0 0 7
Game Two:
BLACKFOOT 000 000 2 — 2 3 2
BONNEVILLE 120 003 X — 6 7 1
Blackfoot – Batting
Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
# Team Totals .136 27 22 2 3 2
2 Avian Martinez (Sr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
3 Ben Wilson (Sr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
7 Eli Hayes (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
8 Chase Cannon (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
9 Mike Edwards (Sr) .000 3 3 1 0 0
10 Tyler Vance (Sr) 1.000 3 2 0 2 2
12 Jaxon Grimmett (Jr) .333 3 3 1 1 0
14 Boston Ross (Jr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
17 Dax Whitney (So) .000 3 2 0 0 0
Bonneville --Batting
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .320 30 28 6 8 5
1 Crew Howell (Jr) .000 4 4 0 0 0
4 Jacob Perez (Jr) .000 3 2 1 0 0
6 Greyson Martin (Fr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
9 RJ Woods (Jr) .667 4 3 1 2 2
11 Catcher Gummow (Jr) .667 3 3 1 2 1
21 Lilo Cortez (Sr) .500 3 2 2 1 0
22 Dayton Robison (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
23 Cooper Dahlberg (Jr) 1.000 1 1 1 1 1
24 Josh Meyers (Sr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
26 Craeton Cheney (Jr) 1.000 3 1 0 1 0
27 Davin Luce (Jr) .250 4 4 0 1 1
Pitching – Blackfoot
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 4.67 0 1 1 0
8 Chase Cannon (Sr) 7.00 0 0 1 0
15 Ryan Reynolds (Jr) 4.20 0 1 1 0
Pitching – Bonneville
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 1.00 1 0 1 0
6 Greyson Martin (Fr) 0.00 0 0 1 0
22 Dayton Robison (Sr) 1.11 1 0 1 0
Pitching – Blackfoot
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 6 7 6 4 2 11
8 Chase Cannon (Sr) 1 3 1 1 0 2
15 Ryan Reynolds (Jr) 5 4 5 3 2 9
Bonneville – Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 3 2 1 4 3
6 Greyson Martin (Fr) .2 0 0 0 1 2
22 Dayton Robison (Sr) 6.1 3 2 1 3 1
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com