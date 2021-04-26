BLACKFOOT – Over the past several years, the Idaho Falls Tigers and the Blackfoot Broncos have played some dandy baseball games as the two teams battled back and forth in the High Country Conference season.
First one team will take the advantage and then the other team would gain the advantage. There have been some really great games played.
Friday afternoon was no exception to the rule as the two teams went at each other, with first Idaho Falls gaining the edge, then Blackfoot taking control until the bottom of the fifth inning saw Blackfoot seizing the edge and holding on for a 5-4 lead.
The Tigers grabbed the lead in the top of the first, only to see the Broncos grab the lead right back, only to see the Tigers seize the lead right back and then Blackfoot tying up the score once again.
The Tigers finally seemed to have control in the top of the fifth inning when they took the lead 4-2.
The Broncos would have nothing of that, coming right back in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs and grabbing the lead at 5-4 and making it stand up for the win.
Doing the damage this time around was a strong double off the bat of Jaden Harris, followed by a triple off the bat of Stryker Wood.
The Blackfoot defense made the one-run lead hold up and the Broncos prevailed by the final of 5-4.
With the win, the Broncos improved their season record to 15-5.
Blackfoot will wrap up the regular season in HCC play this week with a home game against Bonneville on Tuesday followed by a pair of games against Bonneville on Wednesday before heading into district play next week.
Blackfoot and Skyline are tied for the top spot in HCC 4A play as the teams head into the final week of play.
IDAHO FALLS 101 020 0 — 4 10 4
BLACKFOOT 100 130 X — 5 9 0
Idaho Falls
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Nate Rose 4 0 0 0 0 1
Zack Bridges 4 2 4 0 0 0
Jaxon Sorenson 1 2 1 0 3 0
Eliot Jones 4 0 1 2 0 1
Bradley Thompson 2 0 1 2 2 0
Dylan Seeley 4 0 1 0 0 1
Merit Jones 4 0 1 0 0 1
Grayson Thomas 3 0 1 0 0 0
Hayden Carlson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Beau Anderson — — — — — -
Totals 29 4 10 4 5 5
Batting 2B: Eliot Jones
TB: Zack Bridges 4, Bradley Thompson, Eliot Jones 2, Dylan Seeley, Grayson Thomas, Jaxon Sorenson, Merit Jones
RBI: Bradley Thompson 2, Eliot Jones 2
FC: Eliot Jones, Hayden Carlson
SB: Jaxon Sorenson
CS: Zack Bridges
PIK: Merit Jones
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (58.82%)
Zack Bridges 3, Bradley Thompson 3, Eliot Jones, Dylan Seeley 3, Grayson Thomas, Hayden Carlson 2, Jaxon Sorenson 4, Merit Jones, Nate Rose 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Zack Bridges, Bradley Thompson, Jaxon Sorenson 2
DP: Dylan Seeley 2, Jaxon Sorenson 2, Nate Rose 2
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 3 2 1 1 0 0
Jaden Harris 3 0 2 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 2 1 1 1 0 1
Jace Grimmett 3 0 1 0 0 2
Stryker Wood 2 0 1 1 0 1
Candon Dahle 2 0 0 0 0 0
Dax Whitney 1 0 0 0 0 1
Carter Layton 3 0 1 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 3 0 1 0 0 0
Kyler Mills 2 1 1 0 0 0
Avian Martinez 0 1 0 0 0 0
Jaxon Grimmett — — — — — -
Totals 24 5 9 3 0 5
Batting 2B: Jaden Harris
3B: Stryker Wood
TB: Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris 3, Eli Hayes, Carter Layton, Kyler Mills, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood 3
RBI: Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood
SF: Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood
ROE: Carter Layton, Benjamin Wilson
GIDP: Candon Dahle, Eli Hayes
SB: Jaden Harris, Avian Martinez
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (57.69%)
Candon Dahle, Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Eli Hayes 2, Carter Layton, Tyler Vance 2, Dax Whitney, Benjamin Wilson 3, Stryker Wood 3
Team LOB: 3
Idaho Falls
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Bradley Thompson 6.0 79 .734 9 5 4 5 0 0
Totals 6.0 79 .734 9 5 4 5 0 0
Pitching L: Bradley Thompson
WP: Bradley Thompson 4
Pitches-Strikes: Bradley Thompson 79-58
Groundouts-Flyouts: Bradley Thompson 4-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Bradley Thompson 20-26
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Candon Dahle 4.0 78 .615 7 2 2 2 2 0
Jaxon Grimmett 1.0 30 .633 2 1 1 1 1 0
Dax Whitney 1.0 15 .400 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jace Grimmett 1.0 15 .562 0 0 0 2 1 0
Totals 7.0 139 .590 10 4 3 5 5 0
Pitching W: Jaxon Grimmett
SV: Jace Grimmett
WP: Jaxon Grimmett
Pitches-Strikes: Candon Dahle 78-48, Jace Grimmett 16-9, Jaxon Grimmett 30-19, Dax Whitney 15-6
Groundouts-Flyouts: Candon Dahle 4-3, Jace Grimmett 0-0, Jaxon Grimmett 0-2, Dax Whitney 1-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Candon Dahle 9-19, Jace Grimmett 3-4, Jaxon Grimmett 3-6, Dax Whitney 0-5
Stats provided by Game Changer