SHELLEY – The Blackfoot boys’ soccer team made the trip up Highway 91 to Shelley for an important High Country Conference match with the Russets.
Both teams were in need of a conference win in a league where wins have been tough to come by. The two teams were going at it chest to chest, toe to toe and nose to nose for the majority of the first half, when Blackfoot finally got a goal to go in off a rebound shot to take the lead at 1-0 going into halftime. That first goal came off the foot of Armando Botello and just like that, the Broncos were ahead in the close to the vest game, 1-0. It only gave the Broncos a bit of breathing room and they still had plenty to do to seal the win and get to second place in the conference, following a tie against Hillcrest this past Wednesday.
The entire conference is chasing Skyline who sits atop the conference standings with a 2-0-1 record, looking for that elusive edge for the upcoming conference/District 6 Tournament which will award the all-important berth in the state championships.
Shelley was attacking with everything they had throughout the first half and the Broncos were repelling each and every attack with strong defense and good goal keeping.
It was in the second half that the Broncos would strike for a second goal, this time coming off the foot of Manny Bartolo and allowing the Broncos to take a 2-0 lead that gained them a bit of breathing room. Nothing is safe in soccer, and a lot of matches are only a penalty kick away from being tightened up and even tied or worse yet, finding yourself in a hole that you cannot dig your self out of.
With only a shade over two minutes remaining in the game, that is exactly what happened, as Shelley was awarded a penalty kick in front of the goal with a chance to draw within a goal of the Blackfoot squad. As the shot was let go, Blackfoot goal keeper Gavyn Cornell moved with the ball and made a nice stop on the shot, preserving the 2-0 lead and keeping the Russets at bay.
The game would end a few minutes later with Blackfoot holding that same 2-0 lead.
“Any win on the road is a good win,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “This is a tough conference and every little thing is going to matter when it comes down to the tournament in October and a chance to get to the state tournament.”
The Broncos did not play at their very best and they have a lot more in the tank as they move down the road toward the end of the regular season and they will have the rematch with the Russets on Senior Night, Oct. 5 at Bronco Stadium under the lights. There is a lot of soccer left to be played in the High Country Conference for both teams, and it will remain to be seen how things will shake out prior to that time of year. It should be interesting.