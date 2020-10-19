SHELLEY – In a game that many thought would be very one-sided in favor of Blackfoot Saturday, it turned into a defensive struggle that saw a bit of everything in it.
The two teams relied on their defense to try and establish field position from the outset and then relied on those same defenses to establish the tone of the game throughout the contest.
The Broncos used the inside running game to try and soften up the Russets’ defense and repeatedly sent star running back Teegan Thomas up the middle to try and establish their style of game. Thomas responded with five, six, seven yards per carry, but penalties and dropped passes thwarted many an attempt at getting the ball deep into Shelley territory.
Thomas was able to break free late in the first quarter, for a 30-yard scoring scamper that put the Broncos ahead 7-0.
There were a couple of other runs that showcased Thomas’ running, but long plays were called back for penalties in the eyes of the officials.
In the second period, it was Shelley quarterback Kaden Kidman who dazzled fans with his running ability as he went 38 yards for a score with 3:51 remaining until halftime and with the extra point, the game was suddenly tied at 7.
The game was also beginning to show that there was a bit of chippiness going on between the wide receivers and defensive backs on both teams. There is no way to know who started the back and forth trash talking that was going on, but it was give and take on both sides of the ball.
The Broncos came right back and with 46.6 seconds remaining until the intermission, Blackfoot quarterback Jace Grimmett took matters into his own hands as he raced nine yards for the go-ahead score and with the extra point, the Broncos led going into intermission by the score of 14-7.
Mistakes took over in the second half and things got chippy with players on both sides jawing at each other time and time again until Shelley running back Brayden Johnson would go 60 yards for the tying score, only to have it called back because of a holding call.
The Russets would eventually turn the ball over on downs and when they completed a pass to do-everything player Tomy Bradshaw, he was blatantly pushed from behind and laid on the turf in pain and the flags flew from every direction.
The end result was only an unsportsmanlike penalty that only fueled the fan discontent. It also showed that the refs did nothing when the players were giving and taking during the early part of the game and things finally escalated to the point that it erupted onto the field and fortunately a player was not injured or ejected for their actions. Both could have happened and that would have ruined an otherwise fun ball game to witness.
Eventually, the Broncos would run out the clock with the final at 14-7 in favor of Blackfoot.
Both teams will have home contests Friday, with Blackfoot entertaining Bonneville and Shelley hosting Skyline. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and both games are slated to be senior nights for the respective teams.