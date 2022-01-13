BLACKFOOT – When the Blackfoot Broncos opened the gym doors and welcomed in the Skyline Grizzlies for a very important High Country Conference boys’ basketball matchup, not many in attendance were probably prepared for what they were going to see.
It was a very fast-paced, NBA-style game, but played with high school athletes, ending in a 78-74 win for Blackfoot.
The two teams went at each other like there was no tomorrow, racing from one end of the floor to the other, often times pulling up for three-point shots on the fly and at other times making behind-the-back passes to wide-open teammates for easy layups.
It was breakneck action for 32 minutes and both teams had runs that produced leads, but neither team could pull away from the other. And there were times when the coaches and players alike were pleading with the officials over calls, just like in the NBA itself.
The opening quarter may have been the slowest of the four quarters of action on Wednesday and the two teams still managed to combine for 34 points in a period that ended in the teams being deadlocked at 17 points each.
You had a glimpse of what was to come as there were some high-flying antics from both teams from slam dunks to rim checks on players attempting dunks and some flashy passing from both teams and the teams were just getting warmed up for what was to come action-wise.
The first period was also the first view of the substitution pattern for Skyline, who was sending players onto the floor in droves, five at a time and at times it was every minute or two that the subs were lined up at the scorer’s table to get onto the floor.
If you like fast-paced action, this game was right up your alley.
The second quarter continued the fast pace and, if anything, the tempo actually sped up on both sides of the ball. The two teams would eventually combine for 39 points in the quarter, 20 for Blackfoot and 19 for Skyline giving the Broncos a one-point lead as the two teams went to the locker rooms for halftime.
The biggest drawback in the style of play, at least for the Broncos, was the amount of fouls being called. The players just couldn’t help themselves as they reached and pushed, trying to gain an advantage in the flow of the game. The refs just kept blowing the whistles and calling fouls, which sent players from both sides of play to the bench.
The two teams kept at it when the second half began play and neither could seem to pull away to any type of a lead. First it would be Blackfoot with a bucket or two advantage, then Skyline would hit a three-pointer and a couple of free throws to regain their advantage. Back and forth the play would go and at times it even got faster paced than what was seen beforehand.
By the end of the third period, Blackfoot was clinging to a two-point advantage at 56-54, but Skyline wasn’t going away anytime soon.
The long range three-point shots kept coming, the fouls kept getting called, the fast break style of play didn’t go back into the playbook, it just kept coming and coming to the delight of the student sections, who thrived on the style of basketball that was on display at Chris Gardner Gymnasium.
There were even times when the bodies went flying all across the floor without a whistle being blown which only brought out the jeers to go along with the cheers from the student section.
By the time the two teams had finished off the 32 minutes of regulation play on the night, a total of 152 points had been registered on the scoreboard with Blackfoot holding onto a four point advantage at 78-74 and both teams looking and feeling exhausted from the effort.
The next time the two teams meet, coming up in two weeks on Jan. 26 at Skyline High School, they will have caught their breath and one can only hope that the outcome is as close as this game was.
The end result is that Blackfoot has moved into second place in the High Country Conference with a 1-0 record, two games behind Hillcrest for the top spot, and Skyline has fallen to fourth with their 1-3 record in conference play.
There is still a lot of basketball left to be played before the teams enter into the district tournament to decide berths at the state championships in March, but if it is anything as exciting as Wednesday’s game between the two was, the fans are the ones who will enjoy the ride the most and that is only fair.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Friday night contest in Rexburg when the Broncos take on the Madison Bobcats with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
SKYLINE 17 19 18 20 — 74
BLACKFOOT 17 20 19 22 — 78
Individual scoring
Skyline (74): Ian Galbreath, 2; Parker Kucera, 9; Keegan Maas, 3; McKay Bird, 3; George Price, 17; Lachlan Haacke, 12; Josh Hansen, 1; Isaac Farnsworth, 15; Isaac Harrison, 8
Blackfoot (78): Chase Cannon, 8; Dylan Petersen, 9; Ja’Vonte King, 21; Deegan Hale, 17; Miles Toussaint, 13; Jaxon Grimmett, 4; Colby Bodkin, 1; Ryan Reynolds, 5