BLACKFOOT – When Skyline and Blackfoot got together in the 4A District 6 tournament, there was a lot on the line.
Win, and advance to the district championship game against Hillcrest with a chance to either win the berth to the state boys’ tournament outright, or lose and still have a chance with a state play-in game scheduled for Saturday in Burley against the third place finisher from the Treasure Valley.
When it was all said and done, Blackfoot came out on top in overtime, 62-59.
Skyline began the game like they were the team that owned the second seed in the High Country Conference, not Blackfoot.
They were using their adjusted “mass attack” offense, substituting five players at a time, every minute and a half to two minutes apart, and racing up and down the floor like there was no tomorrow. The attack was working and after just a few minutes of play, they had caught the Broncos and pulled ahead, despite the fact that the Broncos had the early advantage and looked strong.
Following eight minutes of that kind of pressure, the Grizzlies were able to take the lead after the first quarter at 17-14, but both teams were wheeling and dealing with the basketball and the pace was very hectic as both teams tried to score and score quickly.
As the second period got underway, the helter skelter offense was working better for Skyline than it was for Blackfoot and part of that may have been the fact that Skyline was also showing some deliberate half-court sets that gave them some easy looks at the basket.
The Grizzlies were still firing it up from three-point land, but they were also able to slow down in the half-court and run a set play or two for a close-up look at the basket. The Broncos were a bit confused on offense and a few turnovers turned into baskets for Skyline.
By the time the two teams reached the halftime mark, the Grizzlies had built up a five-point advantage at 32-27 and were seemingly in control of the contest.
Things changed drastically at the start of the third period. The Broncos came out and hit a three-point basket followed by a two-pointer and just like that, the game was tied at 32.
Up and down the floor the two teams went, with Blackfoot getting some good looks at the basket and the Grizzlies continuing to fire away from downtown. The Broncos continued to build on a lead and by the end of the third period, the Broncos had outscored the Grizzlies by a 10-2 margin and the lead was Blackfoot’s at 37-34 and the two teams were ready for the fourth quarter.
Skyline came onto the floor with renewed vigor and it was matched by Blackfoot and the two teams went at it like it was for all the riches in the world.
Back and forth the two teams went, with Skyline picking up a point here and a point there until it was tied and they still were going at it very strong and it soon became a contest of who could get a lead and hold it. In the end, the answer was revealed, neither team was able to grab a lead, build on it and hold it. It was destined to be a buzzer-beater finish only that didn’t happen either. When the final buzzer sounded at the end of regulation, the game was tied at 46 points apiece and the game was headed to overtime.
The overtime period was where the game really took off and pleased the fans and players alike. This was now a fast-paced scoring contest that went from end to end and both teams were scoring at will. A total of 29 points were put on the board in the extra period. Blackfoot in particular was on fire once again and quickly took control, building up a nine-point lead. In the final minute and a half, Skyline tried to cut into the lead with a pair of three-pointers answered by one for Blackfoot.
The game eliminated Skyline from further play this year, while Blackfoot moved on to a Wednesday night district title contest at Hillcrest.
SKYLINE 17 15 2 12 13 — 59 BLACKFOOT 14 13 10 9 16 — 62
Individual scoring
Skyline (59): Ian Galbreath, 4; Parker Kucera, 9; Keegan Maas, 5; McKay Bird, 3; George Price, 6; Alex Dennert, 3; Lachlan Haacke, 5; Issac Farnsworth, 18; Isaac Harrison, 6
Blackfoot (62): Chase Cannon, 7; Dylan Petersen, 7; Ja’Vonte King, 16; Deegan Hale, 10; Kort Capson, 3; Miles Toussaint, 6; Jaxon Grimmett, 2; Colby Bodkin, 9; Ryan Reynolds, 3