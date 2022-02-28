BURLEY — It has been a long season of ups and downs for the Blackfoot Bronco boys’ basketball team. They spent a good part of the year in the shadow of the girls’ team, who was busy going 24-0 during the regular season and district tournament and at times making it look easy.
The boys, however, had to negotiate a very tough schedule and overcoming the ups and downs of inconsistent play.
A mid-season lineup change seemed to help as they were better against some of the lesser teams in the High Country Conference and began feasting on the bottom feeders as they worked their way up the standings, into the second position in the district, which ultimately earned them a chance at a state tournament berth.
The High Country Conference did have one problem due to the rotation that the IHSAA uses to determine state play-in games and automatic berths to the state tournament. On most any other year, the Broncos would have been in the tournament on the basis of their second place finish, but not this year.
There was only one guaranteed berth, which went to conference champion Hillcrest. There was a half-berth that went to Blackfoot, meaning they would have to play their way into the tournament and the opponent would be the third place finisher from the Southern Idaho Conference.
Any other year, that would have been a much easier task than the one that presented itself to Blackfoot last Saturday. By some quirk in the way the District 3 tournament went, the top team in the state, Middleton, lost to Bishop Kelly in that tournament and Middleton ended up coming out of that district as the number three team and the opponent for the Broncos for that coveted berth.
The two teams squared off on Saturday, and from the very beginning, you could feel this was not going to be the way that many people predicted. The two teams did not appear to be comfortable with the venue (Burley High School), the starting time of 1 p.m., nor the amount of time they had to prepare for the other. Middleton was tall, with a 6’10”, 6’8” and a 6’6” front line. Blackfoot countered with their group of players that ranged from 6’3” to 6’5” along the front line and maybe a bit deeper bench than the Vikings had.
The game saw a lot of miscues, especially early on, as the two teams combined for six turnovers before getting a shot off that Blackfoot made to take the early lead. The game would go back and forth from there, with each team taking their turn at the offensive end of things and scoring when and where they could.
At the end of the first quarter, Middleton held a two-point advantage over Blackfoot, 11-9.
The second quarter showed the inside game of Middleton come to the forefront. They pounded the ball inside, mixed in with a couple of three-pointers, while Blackfoot relied on JaVonte King, Colby Bodkin and Deegan Hale for all of their second quarter scoring and at halftime, the Vikings had moved the lead from two points out to seven points, leading Blackfoot by the score of 24-17.
A different team came out for the second half as Blackfoot was much more aggressive and took the ball to the hoop, trying to get some of the taller Vikings into foul trouble. The plan worked, and when the Broncos took the lead midway through the period, forcing the Vikings bench to call a timeout, the Broncos’ bench erupted in a cheer for their teammates.
By the time the third period ended, it had become a battle and it was either team’s game to win or lose as the score now favored Blackfoot, but only by a single point at 32-31.
The two teams continued to go at each other in the fourth period and the score went back and forth between them, with neither team able to put the other one away. One trip down, it would be a drive to the basket, the next time a mid-range jumper and then a long three thrown in just for good measure. Back and forth the teams went, first one getting the advantage and then the other.
As time wound down in regulation, Middleton took a two-point advantage with only seconds left in the contest. Blackfoot held the ball with right at 10 seconds remaining, but the shot they took did not fall and the Broncos got the rebound and called a second timeout, with 3.6 seconds remaining. They did not get a great shot off, but when Hale was able to tap the ball back up, the buzzer sounded and the ball fell through the net, tying the score at 45 and the two teams were headed to a four-minute overtime period.
The overtime was decidedly in the favor of Middleton as they stretched the lead out and Blackfoot had trouble scoring. As time was winding down, things just weren’t going the Broncos’ way and when they were forced to foul to try and get the ball back, the Vikings just added to the point total.
By the time the clock ran out, the Vikings held the lead at 55-48 and had earned their way back into the state tournament, a berth that had been assumed to be theirs as the top-ranked team in the state before they fell to Bishop Kelly in the district tournament.
MIDDLETON 11 13 7 14 10 — 55 BLACKFOOT 9 6 15 13 3 — 48
Individual scoring
Middleton (55): Stuckey, 19; Short, 4; Maderos, 8; Day, 3; Hanson, 5; McKnight, 6; Grannett, 13
Blackfoot (48): JaVonte King, 14; Deegan Hale, 16; Colby Bodkin, 12; Ryan Reynolds, 2; Jaxon Grimmett, 4