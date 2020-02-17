BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos wrestling team wrapped up the regular season with a big win over High Country Conference opponent Hillcrest on Friday night.
The Broncos were totally dominant in the match as they won 12 of the 15 matches either by pin or by forfeit, leading the team to a 72-12 win over the Knights.
Earning pins in the contest were Cesar Godinez, Carther Lindsay, Eli Abercrombi, Brock Armstrong, Tanner Soucie, and Michael Edwards.
Ryan German, Austin DeSpain, Nick Chappell, Dragen Robinson, and Jacob Averett all received forfeits to account for Blackfoot’s 72 points.
Next up for the Broncos will be the District 6, 4A tournament, hosted this year by Idaho Falls High School on Wednesday.
The Broncos are eligible to enter up to two wrestlers in each of the 15 weight classes which will determine the district’s representatives at the state championships at the Nampa Ford Center Feb. 28-29.
Times and matches will be listed in the Bingham County Chronicle as they become available.
BLACKFOOT 72, HILLCREST 12
98 — Taylor Call (Hillcrest) over Unknown (For.).
106 — Cesar Godinez (Blackfoot) over Tate Waddoups (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:47).
113 — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) over Dregun Wheeless-Hill (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:51).
120 — Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) over Samuel Luis (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:23).
126 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Zander Hartner (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:27).
132 — Ryan German (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
138 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
145 — Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) over Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:42).
152 — Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) over Treyjan Bissette (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:46).
160 — Tanner Soucie (Blackfoot) over Jesse Murdock (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:28).
170 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) over Kelton Kinghorn (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:24).
182 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
195 — Dragen Robinson (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
220 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
285 — Double forfeit.