BLACKFOOT – The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot have been rolling along, taking care of one opponent after another, most of them in a very decisive manner.
Friday night, it was Skyline who came to town with an idea of upsetting the wagon and knocking everyone for a loop in the process.
Needless to say, the Lady Broncos had a different idea of what was going to happen and usually, when these young ladies put their mind to something, they get the job done.
The last time these two teams met, back on December 18, Blackfoot took it to the Lady Grizzlies late in the game and toppled them on their own floor to the tune of 62-38. The Lady Grizzlies have some weapons, including freshman Shay Shippen, who had already burned one team with over 30 points this year, but the Lady Broncos vowed that was not going to happen to them in this game. It was also a chance for the Grizzlies to try and creep a little closer to the Lady Broncos and try and steal the top seed in the upcoming District 6/High Country Conference tournament, which will decide the automatic berth into the state tournament which is coming up in just a few short weeks.
Not to worry, coach Raimee Odum is on the watch and had the Lady Broncos ready for action against Skyline.
It is almost becoming a routine beginning for the Lady Broncos as they work the ball inside to Hadley Humphreys and Kianna Wright and get the inside game going. When a team figures out that game plan, it is put the ball inside and let the two talented post players kick it back outside for a three-point shot or a drive to the basket for an easy layup. We have all seen that time and time again and nobody has been able to stop it yet, and the Lady Grizzlies would not be able to stop it on Friday either.
It worked once again and even though the Lady Grizzlies were trying to slow the ball down on offense, the Lady Broncos were able put up 15 points and post a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. That lead would only grow more during the second period as the Lady Broncos began to use their bench and keep their players fresh and in the game. At halftime, the lead had grown to 25-16 and the Lady Broncos were on their way to win number 19 on the season against no losses, easily the best record in the state.
Only 5A Timberline and 4A Burley come close and they are both 18-1, and 1A Council is unbeaten as well, but they have only played 11 games thus far this season.
The second half began with the Lady Broncos in a stifling defense that limited the Lady Grizzlies to another quarter of single digit scoring as the Bronco quintet added another point to their lead, pushing the score to 35-25 and when Skyline tried to force the issue in the fourth period, the offense went off the charts for Blackfoot as they had their most productive quarter of the night, scoring 25 point to only 7 for Skyline, producing yet another lopsided win for Blackfoot. This time the final was 60-32 and everyone who suited up played and most contributed to the scoring.
The final conference game will be on Tuesday when Bonneville comes calling for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff and then the season finale and senior night on Thursday when the Lady Broncos will meet up with Century to wrap up the regular season.
SKYLINE 10 6 9 7 — 32
BLACKFOOT 15 10 10 25 — 60
Individual scoring
Skyline (32): Sienna Taylor, 3; Alex Adelizza, 1; Kysa Shippen, 8; Shay Shippen, 15; Tailer Thomas, 5
Blackfoot (60): Prairie Caldwell, 9; Marlee Pieper, 2; Izzy Arave, 14; Esperanza Vergara, 8; Kianna Wright, 11; Riley Layton, 4; Hadley Humpherys, 12