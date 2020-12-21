IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos stormed out to a quick 12-6 first quarter lead and extended it to a halftime lead of 31-18 before the wheels fell off and the wagon crashed, so to speak, as the Hillcrest Knights rallied from behind for a 67-57 High Country Conference win.
During the opening quarter, the Broncos were playing Blackfoot basketball -- rebounding, moving the ball, and taking advantage of fast break opportunities.
That allowed the Broncos to move to the front as they were trying to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
The good feeling about the good start carried itself through the second period, as Blackfoot built the lead up to 13 points and they led the Knights by the intermission break at 31-18.
That is when the Knights changed everything around as far as how they were playing and the Broncos seemed to forget everything they had been doing to build the lead at the break.
The Knights started hitting their long range shots, they hustled, they got every loose ball and rebound, or so it seemed, and by the time the third period had ended, they had erased the 13-point lead of Blackfoot and had taken a five-point lead of their own.
That third period went the way of Hillcrest to the tune of a 26-8 beating and the Broncos were never able to recover.
“Hillcrest is a good team and presented us with some problems, especially in the second half,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “We are looking forward to the chance to play them again the next time around.”
The fourth quarter was a wide open affair, with both teams launching threes and running the floor with reckless abandon. A total of 41 points were scored by the two teams, with Hillcrest holding the lead 23-18 for the final tally of 67-57.
It was simply a tale of two halves and two different teams playing the game in those halve on both counts.
Blackfoot never returned to the style of play they had in the first half, and Hillcrest was totally different in the second half as they outscored Blackfoot 49-26 in half number two.
HILLCREST 67, BLACKFOOT 57
Blackfoot 12 19 8 18 — 57
Hillcrest 6 12 26 23 — 67
Blackfoot — Jaden Harris 3, Miles Toussaint 1, Jaxon Ball 4, Chase Cannon 5, Dylan Peterson 8, Candon Dahle 6, Carter Layton 15, Ja'Vonte King 15.