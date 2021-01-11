BLACKFOOT – If there was any doubt that the Blackfoot High School Lady Broncos were the real deal, those doubts had to be doused on Friday night when the Lady Broncos invited the Lady Trojans of Rigby to town for an inter-classification game in Chris Gardner Gymnasium on the campus of Blackfoot High School.
Led by a pair of sharp shooting guards, Izzy Arave and Prairie Caldwell, the Lady Broncos started the game with a three-pointer from each of those two guards and were rolling early against the taller Lady Trojans, who also had a huge depth edge, suiting up and using a dozen different players during the contest.
The Lady Broncos were rolling early and kept the pressure on the number two rated team in the 5A classification for the better part of the night. The early shooting prowess led to an opening quarter where the Lady Broncos led 9-2 at the buzzer and had momentum on their side.
By the time Rigby was able to get anything on the board, there was only 2:12 remaining in the quarter and the Lady Broncos were holding a 6-2 lead. The Lady Trojans were struggling with the defense applied by the Lady Broncos and when Esperanza Vergara added a third three-pointer just before the end of the quarter, the Lady Broncos held a 9-2 lead.
“I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of these girls,” Bronco coach Raimee Beck Odum said. “They show up for every practice eager to learn and get better, they accept everything we throw at them and they keep coming back for more. You saw that tonight when Rigby made an adjustment, these girls just fought back and kept on going.”
With the Lady Broncos continuing with the defensive game plan, the two teams battled through the second period, with first one team getting a bucket or two and then the other coming right back to match it. Neither team was able to get a sustained run going and they basically just kept matching baskets at either end of the floor.
By the time the buzzer sounded, sending the teams to halftime, the Lady Trojans had trimmed but a single point off the Blackfoot lead and the score was 19-13 in favor of Blackfoot.
The third period saw Blackfoot continue to play great team defense, thwarting any attempt Rigby made to cut into the lead. It was still back and forth and Izzy Arave kept hitting timely three-point baskets to keep the Lady Broncos holding onto the lead.
By quarter’s end, the Lady Trojans had trimmed the lead to three points at 34-31 and suddenly, it was anybody’s ball game.
The fourth quarter saw the tempo quicken and both teams played with some desperation, but they just kept battling back and forth. Each team had their chances at getting and holding the lead, but every time one would get ahead, the other came right back to tie or gain the lead. Both teams were hitting some three-point shots and making some three-point plays and the play went back and forth.
The Lady Bronco defense was just as stout in the second half as it had been early on, due in part to the quickness and tenacity of freshman Marlee Pieper who used her long arms and quick hands to stop many an attempt to take advantage of her youth, but to no avail.
As time was beginning to wind down in regulation, Blackfoot held a 50-49 lead with only a minute remaining. Rigby came right down the floor and nailed a three-pointer to give them a 52-50 lead with only 50 seconds left.
With 16.1 seconds remaining, Arave was sent to the free throw line for two shots. She calmly sank them both to tie the game at 52, but Rigby had the ball and time to work for a shot. The Lady Trojans then committed a turnover with 11.3 seconds remaining and the ball went back to Blackfoot. Without getting off a good shot, the game then went to overtime.
A minute and a half into the overtime period, Kianna Wright received her fifth personal foul, sending Anastasia Kennedy to the line to shoot two free throws for Rigby. She calmly made both, giving Rigby a 54-52 lead.
The Lady Trojans then stole the ball and Hadley Good sped down the floor for a layup that gave the Lady Trojans a four-point lead at 56-52 and the two teams traded free throws down the stretch with Rigby eventually gaining the final margin in the game, 63-56..
Arave would lead the Lady Broncos with 23 points on the night, making 7of 8 three-point shots, and Prairie Caldwell would back her with 13 points of her own.
For Rigby, Brooke Donnelly scored 19 points, Tylie Jones chipped in with 12 points and Hadley Good added another 10 to lead the Lady Trojans.
Next up for the Lady Broncos will be a three-game week, with games at Hillcrest on Tuesday, at Thunder Ridge on Thursday, and at Century on Saturday. All three games will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
RIGBY 63, BLACKFOOT 56
Rigby 2 11 18 21 11 — 63
Blackfoot 9 10 15 18 4 — 56
Rigby (63): Tylie Jones 12, Hallie Boone 3, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 4, Kambree Barber 2, Hadley Good 10, Brooke Donnelly 19, Anastasia Kennedy 6, Brooklyn Youngstrom 3
Blackfoot (56): Hadley Humpherys 8, Izzy Arave 23, Prairie Caldwell 13, Kianna Wright 6, Esperanza Vergara 6