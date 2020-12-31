BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Community Pantry received some help on Wednesday, as the Blackfoot High School girls’ varsity basketball team and coaches showed up to help them get ready for their big New Year’s Eve distribution.
The girls were put to work sorting out boxes and filling boxes for distribution, cleaning the assembly line, moving items from the freezer to the distribution line, unloading delivery trucks and trailers and doing a lot of general labor for the folks who run the pantry itself.
As part of the widespread and growing group of students who are all athletes and are interested in giving back to the community, the donated labor is welcome relief to the Community Pantry.
“We owe everything about who we are to this community,” junior post Hadley Humpherys said. “The community supports us in everything that we do, it is only fair that we give back, even if it is just by helping out.”
The first group of players encountered were all cleaning the sneeze guards in place over the assembly line and cleaning and sanitizing the assembly line itself.
There was a group of players were unloading a delivery truck and disposing of cardboard and packing materials.
Another group had just gotten done with moving items out of the freezer and checking expiration dates in the process.
Another group was sorting fresh fruit and getting it prepared for sorting into the boxes.
And yet another group was assisting in the sorting of vegetables to get them ready for the assembly line that would be in place later.
Additional volunteers are always welcome to assist in the work of getting all the food items into the hands of those in need.