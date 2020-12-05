BLACKFOOT – It didn’t take long for the Blackfoot Lady Broncos to take control of their game on Thursday night against the Pocatello Lady Indians.
In fact, the Lady Broncos played a dominating game on defense and didn’t allow the Pocatello squad to score a single point until there was only 7:20 left in the first half and led at the time by a score of 25-2.
“We came out and established our defense early on and set the tone for the game,” Bronco coach Raimee Odum said. “That allowed us to get everyone involved in the game and we gained valuable minutes for all the players that will help us down the road.”
By the time the first half ended, the Lady Broncos were ahead by a score of 39-6 and just coasted the rest of the way toward a 59-25 victory which pushed their season record to 3-2.
It was a game that showed what the Lady Broncos are capable of, even with their youth, and showed the promise of the talent that the Lady Broncos possess.
It was also a game that was sent into the mercy rule in the fourth quarter. By the time the fourth period started, the Lady Broncos were leading 53-13 and Odum had played everyone that suited up significant minutes in the game.
“Sometimes you need a game like this and we got everyone in the game early and often and everyone played and learned tonight,” Odum said. “It will help us down the road when we need some of these players to step up and give us some serious minutes and now they know what is expected.”
By the end of the third quarter, with the Lady Broncos leading 53-13, the starters only played sporadically in the final stanza and then just to give the reserves a chance to catch their breath. It was a game that was totally dominating for the Broncos who still have some major work to do in the first half of the season with the schedule filled with 5A schools in the High Country Conference.
The Lady Broncos were next in action on Saturday, when they traveled to Rigby to play the Lady Trojans.
POCATELLO 0 6 7 12 — 25
BLACKFOOT 25 14 14 6 — 59
Pocatello (25): Emily Wrigley 3; Kayla Murdoch 3; Jadyn Burt 2; Elle Hokanson 3; Hallie Pearson 2; Ellie Johnson 4; Chloe Fullman 4; Tayja Williams 4
Blackfoot (59): Tylar Dalley 6; Hadley Humpherys 6; Izzy Arave 6; Prairie Caldwell 9; Aneka Dixey 2; Kianna Wright 13; Madalyn Foster 4; Esperanza Vegara 13