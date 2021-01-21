SHELLEY – Blackfoot took to the road for its first defense of the top ranking in the latest state media girls’ basketball poll and had little trouble in scoring a 49-23 win over the Shelley Lady Russets.
The Lady Broncos defense was on display for the entire game, even though they substituted liberally and everyone who suited up for the game got significant playing time. The Lady Broncos did not allow Shelley to score in double figures in any of the four quarters and were on cruise control for most of the game.
“It was a good team win. Everyone got in and got significant minutes,” said Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum. “We’ve just been preaching doing the little things right and not getting complacent or satisfied. We have to keep things in perspective and continue to have fun. The season is starting to get long.”
Bronco center Hadley Humphreys scored 16 points while guard Izzy Arave netted a game-high 17,
The Lady Broncos opened up quickly, with a 14-6 first quarter lead and really never looked back, outscoring Shelley by a 17-5 second period, a 13-5 third period and finally took the foot off the gas with a 5-7 fourth quarter.
“I thought Izzy shot the ball really well. She shot 5-9 from the three-point line, which was great,” Odum said. “But our guards really got after it on defense.”
Blackfoot will be on the road once again on Friday night as they travel to Skyline for an important High Country Conference clash with the Lady Grizzlies. Skyline is in second place in the conference, but Blackfoot can secure the top seed in the District 6/High Country Conference with a win on Friday and that would virtually seal homecourt advantage throughout the tournament for the Lady Broncos. Blackfoot is now 14-4 on the season, 6-0 in conference play and have just two games, both conference tilts remaining in the regular season. Game time on Friday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Skyline High School.
BLACKFOOT 49, SHELLEY 23
Blackfoot 14 17 13 5 — 49
Shelley 6 5 5 7 — 23
Blackfoot — Izzy Arave 17, Hadley Humphreys 16, Esperanza Vergara 9, Kianna Wright 4, Prairie Caldwell 3.
Shelley — Brinley Cannon 10, Taylor Ottley 5, Alexis Leckington 4, Whitney Lott 2, Kaylie Peebles 2.