IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos cross country team has had trouble matching up with the Skylines and Bonnevilles of the High Country Conference, but they are making strides at closing the gap between the top two and themselves.
The gap has closed so much that the Lady Broncos finished the District 6/High Country Conference meet in the third position, good enough to qualify for the state meet this week in Pocatello.
The really good news is that they have closed the gap on Bonneville so much, they are ranked in the number five position in the state and on the hypothetical race that Athletic.net allows you to run, they are only five points behind the Bees. That means it would only take a couple of spots of improvement against the Bees to overcome them and move into the top four at state, which would be a very big accomplishment.
Copying the formula that the boys' team has utilized, the Lady Broncos have been incorporating youth into the program. In fact, the Lady Broncos' top runner, Emily Despain, is only a freshman and leads a top five contingent of three freshmen and two juniors in their top five runners.
The line-up, which has Emily Despain, Sarah Despain, Maddy Larsen, Olga Andrade and Kanniyah Jorgensen in it, all finished in the top 19 at the recent district eet, behind such accomplished runners as Alivia Johnson of Bonneville, Nelah Roberts of Skyline, Kennedy Kunz of Bonneville and Sariah Harrison of Skyline.
The Lady Broncos are making big strides and are gaining ground on the other teams they will be facing at the state meet. It won't take a lot of improvement to gain another spot or two in the statewide standings. If each runner can just get by one or two of the Bonneville runners, then a fourth place finish at state would definitely be possible.
The Blackfoot girls will race on Friday at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello at 11:30 a.m.