BLACKFOOT – The annual selection of the different classifications’ all-state teams has begun with the girls’ teams now official.
Bingham County was certainly well-represented, especially in the 4A classification where Blackfoot placed three players on the first two teams of the selections.
The poll, conducted by Michael Lyckelama of the Idaho Statesman, shows just how dominant the eastern Idaho 4A schools were this season when compared to the schools from around the state in the same classification.
Coaches do the voting and Lyckelama hosted the voting process and was the first to publish the results.
The player of the year was Amari Whiting of Burley and there are very few people who could argue with that selection. She has already committed to the University of Oregon when she finishes her high school career. The 5-foot-10, junior point guard repeats as the Player of the Year after winning the All Class Gatorade Award for Idaho. She set the scoring record for the state basketball tournament a year ago and then re-broke that record this year in leading her team to the state 4A title. She finished the year averaging 26.9 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 3.6 assists. She will be back for her senior year next year where she will try and duplicate the efforts of this year and help the Burley Bobcats repeat as state champions.
Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot.
The 5-11 senior wraps up her career as a first-team selection for the third straight time and for good reason. She dominated the paint both offensively and defensively averaging a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds and during her career, she led the Broncos to a championship in 2021 and a third place trophy at state this year. Humpherys surpassed the 1,000 point plateau and then added 1,000 rebounds for good measure as career highlights while playing at Blackfoot High School.
Shay Shippen, Skyline
The freshman made an immediate impact, leading the Grizzlies to a state runner-up trophy, the best finish in program history. The 5-9 wing was a matchup problem all over the floor, averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals. At times, it appeared that everyone was just sitting back and watching Shippen do her thing. She will definitely be a handful for the next three years as she plays and tries to figure out where she will play when she enters college.
Kianna Wright, Blackfoot
The 5-10 senior forward and Humphreys teamed up to make the Broncos a power, and they’ll play together again next year at Utah State Eastern. Her athleticism allowed her to score all over the floor, finishing with 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. As a tribute to how much she improved over the course of the last year, Wright developed a three-point shot, making her a threat from just about anywhere on the floor. She was probably Blackfoot’s most valuable player this year because teams could not just double down on Humpherys and leave Wright alone in the post or at the wing.
Brinley Cannon, Shelley
Colorado State and Utah Valley already offered the 6-foot sophomore guard, who played all five positions for the Russets. Her basketball IQ and competitive fire allowed her to excel in them all, averaging 18.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.7 blocks. The skilled player made all of her teammates better and with the addition of freshman Mia Williams, the duo formed a very solid tandem at guard, especially around the perimeter where both can nail the three-point basket at any time. The addition of a solid post next year will likely make the Russets a strong contender for postseason honors.
Coach of the year: Amber Whiting, Burley She teamed with her daughter to lead the Bobcats to the third state championship in school history.
SECOND TEAM
Player – School – Height – Year — Position – Stats
Casidy Fried Middleton 6-1 Senior Center 14.0 ppg, 6.3 reb, 1.8 blk
Payton Hymas Middleton 5-8 Senior Point guard 10.3 ppg, 4.1 ast, 2.9 stl
Hailey Meek Preston 5-10 Senior Wing 12.7 ppg, 5.0 reb, 3.7 stl
Izzy Arave Blackfoot 5-10 Senior Point guard 7.0 ppg, 4.5 ast, 2.0 stl
Carlie Latta Minico 5-9 Sophomore Point guard 23.5 ppg, 6.4 reb, 3.0 ast