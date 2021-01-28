BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos took the lead at the start of their game with Skyline and led virtually every step of the way on their way to a 64-55 win over their High Country Conference rivals.
Skyline tried to hang with the Broncos, but on this winter’s night, the Broncos were a shade faster, more aggressive, and their defense was a bit better as they banged with the Grizzlies the entire game.
Backed by the scoring of Jaxon Ball, Carter Layton, and Candon Dahle who combined for 47 of Blackfoot’s 64 points, they were able to offset the fine night by Skyline’s Raleigh Shippen, who kept the Grizzlies in the game with a game-high 23 points.
The Broncos started the game off with a three-point basket from Candon Dahle, added a two-point layup from Layton, and the race was on.
Although both teams were patient on offense, the defense set the tone for the game with steals and forced errors that would turn into points on the other end of the floor. By the time the buzzer sounded to end the first eight minutes of play, the Broncos were ahead by seven points at 15-8.
It only got worse for the Grizzlies as play moved into the second period.
The Broncos’ defense again held the Grizzlies to single digits in scoring in the second period, this time holding Skyline to nine points while scoring 13 of their own and the two teams went to the locker rooms with Blackfoot ahead by the score of 28-17.
“We had an 11-point lead at halftime,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “Our defense was spot-on in the first half and only allowed them to score 17 points. But, just like last game, Skyline came out and had a huge third quarter. We did a good job weathering the storm.”
With halftime adjustments in tow, the two teams came out for the second half and the Grizzlies came out on fire, especially Raleigh Shippen and although Skyline was much more aggressive on offense, the Broncos calmed things down relatively quickly and got back into the patient offense, stemming the run of points from Skyline and when the third period ended, Blackfoot was still on the good side of a 41-37 score and set to close things out as the fourth period began.
Skyline continued to force the issue for a while and when Jaxon Ball was called for a technical foul midway through, the Grizzlies were able to get as close as they were going to get. The Broncos then went on a run, thanks to Carter Layton, who scored six straight points in the game to push the lead back to eight points and the two teams pretty much traded baskets from there.
“In the first half, we all did a good job getting into the paint and kicking it out,” Arave said. “Jaxon was on the receiving end of those. And he did a good job getting offensive boards and putting up second-chance shots.”
With the win, the Broncos upped their record to 9-6 overall and 3-1 in High Country Conference play, to close to within a game of the Hillcrest Knights, who stand at 5-1 in conference play.
Skyline dropped to 4-13 overall and 1-6 in conference play. There are about two weeks left in the regular season with the regular season hanging in the balance and the top seed to the High Country Conference/District 6, 4A Tournament that always has a bearing on the outcome of the tournament and the berth in the state tournament that goes to the winner as well.
The Broncos will be in action next on Friday, when they travel to Bonneville for another High Country Conference game with the Bees. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 64, SKYLINE 55
Skyline 8 9 20 18 — 55
Blackfoot 15 13 13 23 — 64
Skyline (55): Christean Thomas 5, Kucera Parker 6, Keegan Maas 3, Raleight Shippen 23, Cade Marlow 11, Isaac Farnsworth 7
Blackfoot (64): Jaxon Ball 18, Chase Cannon 2, Candon Dahle 12, Jaden Harris 3, Ja’Vonte King 9, Carter Layton 17, Dylan Peterson 3