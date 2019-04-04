Blackfoot golf course sets summer tournament schedule
BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course has announced the summer tournament schedule for the course.

Beginning with the opening social and ending with the Pepsi Two-Man in late August, the course will have a total of 10 tournaments plus a number of corporate outings spaced throughout the summer months.

The Opening Social will kick things off either May 4 or 11, with the final date announced within a couple of weeks.

May 24-27 will be the 2-Man Best Ball Tournament.

June 8 will feature the Club Championships.

June 17 will be the Pro-Am Tournament.

June 12-22 (Friday and Saturday) will be the prestigious Von Elm Memorial Tournament.

July 10 will bring the Snake River Seniors.

July 13 will be the 2-Lady Tournament.

July 20-21 will be the Annual Rupe’s 2-Man.

August 2-3 will bring the Snake River Classic.

August 24-25 will be the Pepsi 2-Man Tournament.

Additional information and sign-ups can be made by calling the Course Club House at (208) 785-9960.

