IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot High School wrestling team faced off against Bonneville in a High Country Conference dual on Thursday and came away with a 52-31 win over the Bees.
The Broncos used six pins in the match to prevail over Bonneville.
The Broncos will be in action again on Thursday, Jan. 30, when they will host the Skyline Grizzlies in another High Country Conference dual match. Wrestling will start at 7 p.m.
138 — Jimmie Johnson (Blackfoot) over Brian Humpherys (Bonneville) (Fall 0:11.
145 — Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) over Hagen Foster (Bonneville) (Fall 0:27).
152 — Tucker Banks (Bonneville) over Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:53).
160 — Noah Smith-Nelson (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.).
170 — Brayden Wallace (Bonneville) over Lorenzo Torres (Blackfoot) (Dec 10-7).
182 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) over Karsten Jarnagin (Bonneville) (Fall 2:21).
195 — Matthew Boone (Bonneville) over Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:48).
220 — Dragen Robinson (Blackfoot) over Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) (TF 19-4 4:00).
220 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) over Breckin Zieber (Bonneville) (Fall 2:32).
220 — Dragen Robison (Blackfoot) over Trystan Wilde (Bonneville) (Fall 1:18).
285 — Alexander Woodland (Bonneville) over Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:34).
106 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) (MD 13-4).
113 — Anthony Williams (Bonneville) over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) (MD 15-3).
120 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) over Kole Sorenson (Bonneville) (Dec 7-6).
126 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Drew Beck (Bonneville) (MD 11-3).
132 — Ryan German (Blackfoot) over Melvin Bundy (Bonneville) (Fall 1:53).