BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos softball team began a home and home series with the Bonneville Bees on Wednesday under cloudy skies that threatened of rain and a cool breeze that blew in from the south, but by the time the game ended, it was sunny skies and smiles all around as the Broncos were the better of the two teams in a 4-2 finish where the Broncos used great pitching and timely hitting to prevail.
After setting the Bees down in the top of the first inning, the Blackfoot hitters jumped on the Bonneville pitcher for a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a quick 2-0 lead.
The lead was short lived, as the Bees, as all good teams do, came right back to tie the game at two with a pair of runs of their own before turning things right back over to the Broncos.
That didn’t last long, as the Broncos stormed right back to score a pair of runs of their own, to take a 4-2 lead, one that they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.
The Broncos did what all good teams do, they turned the game over to the pitcher and in this case, Kymber Wieland did what all good pitchers do, she took control of the game with an assortment of pitches that kept the Bees off balance and the Broncos defense made the two run lead stand up.
Wieland was superb in the circle on this Wednesday afternoon, moving the ball in and out, up and down, in the strike zone and when the afternoon’s work was finished, she had pitched a complete game, only giving up four hits on the day, while striking out seven. Wieland also was able to throw 21 first pitch strikes, so she was ahead in the count for the majority of the players who stepped into the batter’s box against her.
Her teammates also played well behind her. There were two errors in the contest for the Broncos, one of which came in the top of the seventh and allowed a Bonneville runner to reach third base, but that was where she would remain as Wieland got the third and final out of the inning on a nice strikeout to sent the Bees back to their hive in Idaho Falls.
Leading the offense for Blackfoot was Chloe Cronquist and Tylar Dalley who each had a pair of hits. Josie Anderson and Dalley were two of four Broncos with runs batted in in the contest as the offense would accumulate nine hits in the game as the offense is coming to life with the warmer weather.
The same two teams will have a rematch on Thursday, when Blackfoot travels to Idaho Falls for a 4 p.m. first pitch at Bonneville High School.
With the win, the Broncos now have a five game winning streak and stand at 5-1 on the season.
With the loss, Bonneville now falls to 2-7 on the year.