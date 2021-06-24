POCATELLO – When the Gate City Grays were preparing for the 2021 baseball season, they reached out to a former Blackfoot High School and Blackfoot American Legion baseball player to lead the team.
Owner Terry Fredrickson had contacted Rhys Pope, who was playing college ball for Dickinson State University in Dickinson, N.D., at the time and recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Pope had a very good career to date, was the son of an Idaho state high school baseball championship coach, and had been around the game for virtually his whole life.
What better choice could be made for manager of the young Grays team?
“I was so flattered and happy when the announcement was made,” Pope said. “This is like a dream come true, to get to work with all of these really good players and help them realize their dreams as well.”
The Grays are boasting a 6-3 record as the team heads into play on Friday night against Brigham City with a first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Halliwell Field in Pocatello.
Pope has assembled a roster of players that includes Blackfoot High School phenom Eli Hayes and a host of other former Blackfoot players are assisting, either as coaches or players and the team has been molded to exemplify what Pope believes about baseball. Fundamentals are important, so pitching, catching, throwing and hitting are all equal components of what makes a good team.
Former standouts from Blackfoot include Pacen Hayes, a slugging, strong righthander who pitched and hit his way to a full-ride scholarship at Utah Valley University in Orem. He ended up being a power hitting first baseman at Utah Valley, but is helping with the team as an assistant coach.
Payson Mills is also involved after spending the 2021 college season playing for Jamestown College and having a career with Treasure Valley Community College. The hard throwing pitcher is working with the pitching staff of the Grays and both are players that Pope has played with before.
On the roster are Blackfoot natives like Brayden Pieper, who can pitch and play in the field as well.
It is a team that has a bit of everything, and Pope and his staff are working daily to improve each and every player and get them opportunities to play in the tough Northern Utah Baseball League.
There are teams in the league from Brigham City, Providence, Hyrum, Pocatello, and Smithfield.
All of the teams are made up of a mixture of former high school players, current and former college players, and those who still hold the dream of playing baseball at the next level, even if it is a long shot at best. All are very good players.
“We want to get everyone a chance to play with us and if possible live a dream that we have all had,” Pope said. “We are very fortunate that we have been given this opportunity to play and coach and we are all trying to make the most of it.”
The schedule is not all that easy, with a lot of travel and three or four games per week. There isn’t much money, but the owners try to cover the travel and some meals and that all comes from the admissions at home games. Personal equipment is the responsibility of the players, so a lot of them have part-time jobs to help out.
“We try to practice on the days we don’t play and we do what we can with what we have and we think we have a pretty good ball club, one that could challenge for the league championship,” Pope said. “A lot could happen between now and then, but we like the makeup of the club and the way that we are playing right now.”
The team is coming off of back-to-back doubleheaders on the road, where the team split with Hyrum and Providence. The upcoming home stand, where the Grays will play Brigham City on Friday and then a doubleheader against Hyrum, could go a long way in setting the Grays up for a run at the championship. They will follow this weekend up with another pair of doubleheaders at home, against Logan on July 2, and following that up with a pair against the Peaches. This seven-game home stand will be followed by a game against the Blue Sox of Smithfield.
Also on the schedule are a pair of games against the Salt Lake Buzz in late July, bookending an invitational tournament July 19-24.
“We have a lot of players on the roster, so we hope to be able to work through the schedule and like where we are heading,” Pope said. “We are all so blessed to be in the positions that we are in and working like we are to be better.”
In addition to everything else, Pope is still working through rehab on his surgically repaired pitching arm. Tommy John surgery typically requires a minimum of 18 months recovery and Pope is well into that time frame and is healing well.
With all of the Blackfoot ties, it is well worth a trip to Pocatello to view the Grays and lend some support to the former Blackfoot players.
Schedule for the remainder of the season for the Gate City Grays:
Friday, June 25 Brigham City 7:30 HOME
Saturday, June 26 Hyrum 6 & 8 HOME
Friday, July 2 Logan 7:30 HOME
Saturday, July 3 Brigham City 6 & 8 HOME
Thursday, July 8 Smithfield 7:30 AWAY
Saturday, July 10 Providence 6 & 8 HOME
Tuesday, July 13 Salt Lake Buzz 6 & 8 HOME
July 19-24 Tournament TBA TBA
July 27 Salt Lake Buzz 6 & 8 HOME
Friday, July 30 Logan 7:30 HOME
Saturday, July 31 Smithfield 7:30 AWAY
Northern Utah League Tournament
August 3-14 TBA TBA TBA