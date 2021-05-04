IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos baseball team sent out pitcher Ryan Reynolds to help prepare the team for the upcoming postseason, and in doing so handed the ball to Reynolds on Wednesday and he promptly made the Bonneville Bees pay for the right to face the Bees.
All that Reynolds was able to do was to spin a no-hitter as the Broncos dispatched the Bees by the final of 11-1 over six innings of work, shutting down the Bees and sending the Broncos into the postseason on a high note.
Reynolds may have given up a run, but did so without the benefit of a hit, striking out six batters in the process.
Blackfoot would pound out 14 hits in the game. Reynolds did surrender a pair of walks to the Bees.
Reynolds was dominant on the mound and cruised to the win over Bonneville.
Leading the offense for Blackfoot was Tyler Vance, who led the way with three offensive hits, while Candon Dahle, Stryker Wood, Rich Moore and Avian Martinez all had a pair of hits in game. The Broncos would rack up a total of 14 hits in the contest.
The Broncos would score runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings on the contest, keeping the Bees at bay throughout the contest.
By the time the game had been called due to the Mercy Rule, the Broncos had picked up the win 11-1 in the sixth inning and the teams had been sent home to get ready for the postseason.
Bonneville did not pick up an error in the contest and while the Broncos had a trio of miscues, the contest was never in doubt.
BLACKFOOT 301 034 X — 11 14 3
BONNEVILLE 001 000 0 — 1 0 0
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 2 1 1 0 0 0
Dragen Robinson 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jaden Harris 4 1 1 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 3 4 3 1 1 0
Jace Grimmett 3 1 0 0 1 1
Stryker Wood 3 2 2 2 1 0
Candon Dahle 2 2 2 4 1 0
Rich Moore 4 0 2 3 0 1
Carter Layton 2 0 1 0 0 0
Michael Edwards 1 0 0 0 1 0
Avian Martinez 2 0 2 1 0 0
Kyler Mills 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Reynolds — — — — — -
Totals 28 11 14 11 5 3
Batting 2B: Candon Dahle, Rich Moore, Benjamin Wilson
3B: Candon Dahle
TB: Candon Dahle 5, Jaden Harris, Carter Layton, Avian Martinez 2, Rich Moore 3, Tyler Vance 3, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood 2
RBI: Candon Dahle 4, Avian Martinez, Rich Moore 3, Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood 2
SF: Candon Dahle, Avian Martinez
SB: Michael Edwards
CS: Carter Layton, Kyler Mills
TotalsTeam QAB: 24 (68.57%)
Candon Dahle 4, Michael Edwards, Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris, Carter Layton, Avian Martinez 3, Rich Moore 3, Dragen Robinson, Tyler Vance 4, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood 3
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson
Bonneville
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Crew Howell 3 1 0 0 0 1
Davon Luce 3 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton Robison 2 0 0 0 1 1
Jacob Perez 2 0 0 0 0 0
Cater Cheney 1 0 0 0 0 0
RJ Woods 2 0 0 0 0 0
Seth Walton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lilo Cortez 3 0 0 0 0 1
Teagan Bird 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ty Martinson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Riley Bowman — — — — — -
Totals 20 1 0 0 2 6
Batting ROE: Crew Howell, Davon Luce, Dayton Robison
HBP: Seth Walton 2, RJ Woods
SB: Crew Howell, Seth Walton
CS: Davon Luce
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (40.00%)
Lilo Cortez, Teagan Bird, Cater Cheney, Davon Luce 2, Ty Martinson, Seth Walton, Dayton Robison, RJ Woods, Jacob Perez
Team LOB: 6
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Reynolds 6.0 97 .598 0 1 0 6 2 0
Totals 6.0 97 .598 0 1 0 6 2 0
Pitching HBP: Ryan Reynolds 3
Pitches-Strikes: Ryan Reynolds 97-58
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ryan Reynolds 4-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ryan Reynolds 15-25
Bonneville
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Riley Bowman 3.0 58 .707 7 4 4 2 1 0
Seth Walton 1.0 35 .514 3 4 4 1 2 0
Teagan Bird 2.0 42 .571 4 3 3 0 2 0
Totals 6.0 135 .615 14 11 11 3 5 0
Pitching WP: Seth Walton
Pitches-Strikes: Teagan Bird 42-24, Seth Walton 35-18, Riley Bowman 58-41
Groundouts-Flyouts: Teagan Bird 3-2, Seth Walton 1-0, Riley Bowman 4-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Teagan Bird 4-11, Seth Walton 4-7, Riley Bowman 15-17