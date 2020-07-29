BLACKFOOT – New Blackfoot head volleyball coach Kiarra Johnson opened the doors to the Blackfoot gymnasium and welcomed in a large group of youngsters anxious to learn more about the game of volleyball and increase their skill level toward becoming better players.
Through the use of a number of drills and play and input from the current varsity volleyball players, the youngsters, some 60 strong, worked on everything from digging to setting to hitting and serving.
Several assistant coaches and parents were also involved in the camp and there was a lot of interaction between the youngsters and the varsity players in attendance.
The youth volleyball camp precluded the varsity volleyball camp held Tuesday and Wednesday and then the tryout sessions which are scheduled for Aug. 10-13 when fall practice and preparation officially begins for the 2020 season which begins in mid-August.
Johnson expected a large turnout for the camp and the tryouts as the dates get nearer to opening for the fall.