BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School cross country and track teams are hosting a running camp that is open to all kids up through the eighth grade.
Come on out and learn all about running, from the correct form to the pace you should run to how to master your workouts and just basically anything that you may have wanted to learn about distance running.
The camp will be managed by the coaching staff of Blackfoot High School, the varsity runner, a guest speaker on nutrition and various running coaches from around the area.
The cost is a mere $30 and will include a tee-shirt for participating in the Camp.
The camp will take place at the High School at the track and will begin at 9 am sharp and last till 11 am each day from Monday, July 26 through Thursday, July 29.
This will also help some of the seniors complete their senior project, so there will be learning on all sides of the camp.
Some of the varsity runners you will get the chance to meet and work with will include Sarah DeSpain, Eli Gregory, Piper Phillips and others.
This should be a lot of fun and very educational for anyone who is interested in running for pleasure or competitively as you progress.
The Blackfoot Running Camp is open to runners of all abilities and you will learn more about yourself and your running ability through participation in the Camp.
It all takes place next week at Blackfoot High School.
Go to the link https://forms.gle/8JpaCgS8sjkWBueP8 to register for the camp.