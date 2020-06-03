BLACKFOOT – At their special meeting held on Tuesday, the Blackfoot School District 55 board of trustees announced the hiring of three new head coaches for Blackfoot High School.
Taking over for the departed Courtnie Smith in girls’ basketball will be Blackfoot native and school record holder for scoring Raimee Beck Odum.
Odum graduated from the Air Force Academy where she set several school records for scoring during her four years of play.
Upon returning to Blackfoot, she served for one year as an assistant coach in Blackfoot and has been assisting with the Snake River High School basketball program for the past year.
Clint Arave, a longtime assistant to Cody Shelley, as the head coach of the boys’ basketball program will be taking over that program beginning immediately.
Arave is familiar with the program and the players who remain in the system and what is expected for the growth and success of basketball in Blackfoot.
Manuel Garcia will be taking over the girls’ soccer program at Blackfoot High School beginning immediately.
Garcia has been a great player and is very knowledgeable about the game of soccer and will bring organization and coaching ability to the program as they work to improve upon the foundation that has been laid. Much is expected for a program that has not had a winning program in several years.