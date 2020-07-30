BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School Varsity Volleyball Camp took place Tuesday and Wednesday under new head coach Kiarra Johnson and over 30 young ladies showed up to participate.
The camp was broken into three different sessions each day and instruction was given to the girls, primarily with drills to improve their skills that will be needed to improve the program immediately and get things going in the right direction entering the 2020 season.
With the large number of young ladies showing up for this camp, it has to be encouraging to the new coaching staff that there will be sufficient players trying out on Aug. 10 to fill the three teams for Blackfoot High School.
“I am excited to get things going in a couple of weeks,” Johnson said. “To have this much interest and support is very encouraging for all of us.”
Blackfoot’s season is set to begin on Aug. 26 with a home match against Thunder Ridge and Century which should give the Lady Broncos a good idea of where they will be at with the program at a very early date, against two programs that are expected to be contenders this fall.
The Lady Broncos will hit the road on Aug. 28, when they travel to South Fremont High School for a match against the 3A Lady Cougars in St. Anthony.