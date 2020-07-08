BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School boys' basketball program will be offering their annual Colt Camp July 13-14 at the high school.
The camp will cover all aspects of basketball and will be divided into two groups of players, those in grades 3-5 and those in grades 6-8.
The younger group will play between 8–10 a.m. while the older group will play between 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
All of the instruction will be under the supervision of the Blackfoot High School coaching staff and varsity players.
There is a camp fee of $50 but all of the campers will receive a T-shirt and basketball upon their payment and all payments should be made to BHS Boys Basketball.
All participants must sign a waiver by guardian in order to play and registration is encouraged before Monday morning, although walk-ups will be accepted.
For further information, contact coach Clint Arave at (208) 680-2621.