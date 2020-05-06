BLACKFOOT – If you have ever wanted to be part of a championship quality cheerleading program, this is your chance to have an opportunity to try out and become one of an elite group of students.
The Blackfoot High School cheerleaders are looking to reload for the 2020-21 season as tryouts have been announced.
No experience is needed, but any experience in gymnastics, stunting, cheer or dance is a bonus.
Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible to try out and simply need to contact: BLACKFOOTCHEER@GMAIL.COM
Please include the athlete name, number and email and the parents’ name, number and email as well.
Additional requirements will be forwarded after receiving the above information.