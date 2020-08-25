BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School has announced video streaming plans for the 2020 football and volleyball seasons.
BHS athletic events that occur at Hartkopf Field and Gardner Gymnasium can now be watched online on the NFHS Network.
Viewers can simply go online to the NFHS Network at www.nfhsnewtork.com and search for Blackfoot High School – Blackfoot, ID.
Fans can subscribe to watch games online and/or donate to Blackfoot Athletics.
A monthly pass is only $10.99 and an Annual pass is only $69.99.
This will allow you see all the action and never miss a game from the softest chair in your own home and you can support Blackfoot athletics at the same time.