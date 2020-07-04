IDAHO FALLS – A pair of evenly matched American Legion AA teams squared off to start the Fourth of July holiday weekend on Friday as the Blackfoot Broncos and the Hillcrest Knights played a doubleheader at the Knights' home field.
Neither team was willing to give an inch and both teams battled back from deficits in the twin bill and in the end, each team took home a victory.
In the opener, the Broncos sent Candon Dahle to the mound and while he struggled a bit with his control, hitting three batters and walking five during his five innings on the mound, he also struck out eight Knights during those innings and only gave up a single hit. He did give up three runs, only two of them earned, and left the contest with the lead and earned the win in the game.
Dahle was also big at the plate, with three hits and a run batted in to lead both the offense and the defense in the game.
Stryker Wood would also gather up a pair of hits as he continued to hit well and six different hitters for the Broncos would get a run batted in as the offense was well rounded and everyone in the lineup would contribute.
For the Knights, Wade Capson would lead the offense with a pair of hits and like the Broncos, the Knights would share the offense as five different players would drive in a run during the contest.
The Broncos fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first when the Knight got the first two of their five runs when four consecutive hitters either were hit by a pitch or walked and they also gained a run on a passed ball. That gave the Knights a short-lived lead at 2-0 after one inning of play with Blackfoot coming to bat.
The Broncos would come right back to score three runs in the top of the second inning using three hits, a walk, and a fielder's choice to score three runs and gain a lead they would never relinquish.
The Knights would creep closer with single runs in the bottom of the fourth and sixth innings, but Blackfoot would counter with an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.
Hillcrest did make it close with a run in the bottom of the seventh, but relief pitcher Mike Gardner stopped the rally and the game would end 6-5 in favor of Blackfoot.
The second game was more of the same, a close contest in which both teams had opportunities that they just couldn't cash in.
The Broncos went meekly in the first, only to have the Knights score three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-0 lead.
Blackfoot battled back to cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the second before both teams went scoreless in the third and fourth innings.
Blackfoot would scratch out a single run in the top of the fifth to tie the score and with daylight dwindling, the Knights would get the game winner in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a split in the twin bill.
For the second game, the Broncos would out-hit the Knights 11-7, but just couldn't cash in on situations with runners in scoring position.