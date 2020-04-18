BLACKFOOT – After an exhaustive search, Blackfoot High School has named a new head football coach to replace the retiring Stan Buck.
Buck, who leaves a legendary career at Blackfoot that included four state titles and numerous runner-up finishes including this past season, also had a nearly flawless record when it came to making the playoffs.
During his tenure, Buck only missed the playoffs on five occasions and that span covered 28 years.
The selection panel that was charged with selecting the successor to Buck did its due diligence and after several weeks of contemplation, settled upon Jerrod Ackley, an Idaho native who will be moving to the Blackfoot area from Austin, Texas.
As part of the coaching staff in Austin, Ackley was instrumental in one state championship.
Ackley, who was born in American Falls, also served a stint as a football coach at Soda Springs. After five years, the Ackley family packed their bags and headed to Florida, where Ackley was the head coach at Immokalee High School.
Ackley compiled a record of 27-12, including back-to-back seasons with 11 wins.
His coaching stint at Soda Springs lasted from 2001-2005 after which he served as an assistant coach at Idaho State University before moving to Florida.
He was an assistant coach at Lely in Florida, including one season as the offensive coordinator before taking over the program at Immokalee High School in 2010.
Following his stint in Florida, the Ackleys once again packed their bags and headed to Texas where Ackley has been an assistant coach in Austin, which included one state championship at a high school that played one level higher than does Blackfoot.
Part of the reason that Ackley applied for the position at Blackfoot was for the opportunity to move his family back to Idaho and closer to his family’s roots.
Ackley is expected to move to Idaho relatively soon and begin the process of hiring his coaching staff and meeting the players.
Further information regarding camps and try-outs will be forthcoming once Ackley gets his family moved to the Blackfoot area.
Ackley will be inheriting a team that has some talent returning, including All-State running back Teegan Thomas, who rushed for over 1,800 yards in 2019, back-up quarterback Jace Grimmett and two-year starting safety Stryker Wood.
Ackley will also have plenty of receiving targets from last year’s squad who went 11-2 on the year. He will also have a good complement of linemen and defensive backs on the team with experience from 2019.