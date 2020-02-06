BLACKFOOT – The Shelley Russets may be young and they may have only won a single game this season, but they show up to play and anyone who thinks otherwise has a rude awakening coming.
The Blackfoot Broncos found that out on Wednesday night when the two boys’ teams met in Blackfoot. This isn’t saying that Blackfoot may have been overlooking the Russets, but with two minutes remaining in the game, it was a five-point contest and the Russets had the ball. It looked like it could be anyone’s ball game.
Blackfoot was able to make the stop and then scored on the other end to give itself a bit of breathing room. The Broncos went on to post a 62-53 win over the Russets and keep alive their hopes for the second seed in the High Country Conference for the upcoming District 6, 4A tournament that begins in two weeks.
The Broncos may have led the game the entire way, but the final outcome did not come as easily as the score may have indicated.
The first period was all about Blackfoot trying to establish itself and they were able to build a five-point lead when the buzzer sounded to end the first eight minutes of play.
Shelley battled back, and although they were outscored by another five points in the second period, they were in the game and everyone in the stands knew it. When the two teams left the floor to go to the locker rooms for halftime, the Broncos were leading 24-14, but things were just beginning to heat up.
The third period began much the way the earlier two quarters did, with Blackfoot trying to establish itself offensively, but when Shelley made a run in the final four minutes of the period, they were able to close things in and they outscored the Broncos 18-16 in the quarter and were only down by eight as they headed to the fourth and final period.
This is where the Russets made their presence felt and closed to within five points. The Broncos made the stop they had to, got points on the other end of the floor and were able to close things out. The fourth quarter was the highest scoring period of the game, with Blackfoot edging Shelley 22-21 for the final score of 62-53.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a road trip to Bonneville tonight for a rematch with the Bees. Bonneville downed the Broncos in Blackfoot back on Jan. 15 and will be looking for the season sweep tonight. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m. and is a vital game for both teams as they seek the second seed for the upcoming tournament.
BLACKFOOT 62, SHELLEY 53
Shelley 8 6 18 21 — 53
Blackfoot 13 11 16 22 — 62
Shelley — Tyson Nelson 1, Tomy Bradshaw 9, Treyce Jensen 3, Braxton Miskin 14, Alex Lott 5, Jace Thatcher 3, Trevor Austin 18.
Blackfoot — Jaxon Ball 3, Reece Robinson 16, Jett Shelley 8, Brayden Wright 8, Isaiah Thomas 7, Camdon Dahle 3, Carter Layton 15, Melvin Arroyo 2.