BLACKFOOT – Jamborees are supposed to be a chance to work out the little kinks in a team's offense and defense prior to starting the season in earnest.
That is the plan and the plan did not work out in the Blackfoot Broncos' favor on Tuesday when they invited Thunder Ridge and Century to town to participate in the three-way competition.
Century was going to be the team that the Broncos could measure up against as the perennial participant in the state championships could be counted on to give the Broncos a good scrimmage and let them know exactly where they stood as the season is set to commence in another week.
Thunder Ridge is a 5A school in its second year of existence and figured to be one of the fastest rising and growing programs in the area, although they would still be young as this season begins.
The first contest, matching Blackfoot against Century, began just as one would expect, with both teams a bit tight and playing a bit close to the vest. Blackfoot was pressing the offense against Century who was committed to withstanding each and every charge by the Broncos.
That is when the unimaginable happened. A Century defender challenged Blackfoot junior Frankie Garcia and both players went to the ground, only Garcia wouldn't get up. In the tangle, Garcia would suffer a broken collarbone and may be lost for the season.
The Broncos were forced to regroup on the fly and they would keep the score tied at 0-0 well into the contest, before the defense would catch themselves a bit out of position and it opened up an opportunity for the Diamondback offense to strike from the backside of their set and a goal went to the back of the net to give Century a 1-0 lead.
As their time on the field was beginning to wind down, the Diamondbacks were awarded a corner kick and the smallest player on the field stepped up and sent a perfect kick to the center of the goal area where a teammate would knock home a second goal with a perfect header to make it 2-0 in favor of Century and that is where the contest would end minutes later.
“I was encouraged by the way that our defense played,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “We will work on the offense and get some things worked out there. It was just tragic what happened to Frankie, but it was a clean play, just physical.”
The game did offer the Broncos a chance to show that they had filled the holes left by Nick Quezada and Brad Cook defensively and for the most part, the team answered those questions.
Century is traditionally one of the programs that is ranked at the top in Idaho and they did finish the year in 2018 as the number three ranked 4A school in the state. That should not change this year.
The Broncos showed that they could compete defensively with the Diamondbacks and that the offense will catch up quickly in the coming weeks.
The second match-up was between the Broncos and Thunder Ridge and it was a lot different type of game than the first match was.
For whatever reason, the Broncos did not play nearly as cleanly as they did against Century and they got tagged by the final of 3-0.
“We just got hammered,” Pope said. “For whatever reason, we did not play nearly as well as we did in the first contest.”
No matter what the reason was, the Broncos were not nearly as focused on the contest as they were in the first game. It may have been the fact that the Broncos had handled the Titans easily a year ago and expected to be able to do the same in the preseason this year, but the Titans came out ready to play and they showed that this is not 2018 any longer and that they may have grown up a bit and are ready for the rigors of play in the High Country Conference.
The offense again was a bit off in their play as one might expect as they learn to play without Garcia, and that will come as the team has plenty of offensive weapons, they only need to get things aligned in order to do so. That will come in the next few practices as they get ready for the season opener on Monday when they host the Rigby Trojans in a game that will start at 4:30 p.m. in Blackfoot.
The highlight of the day was definitely the new look the Broncos presented with their new uniforms and the stylish look will serve the Broncos well as they begin to rack up wins in the new season.